Introducing Two Souls Spirits’ 2023 Winter Release

US independent bottler Two Souls Spirits is ushering in the holidays with two of their rarest, most unique barrels to date. Featured are single barrels from two award-winning Midwest distilleries: Yahara Bay Distillers (Fitchburg, WI) and Watershed Distillery (Columbus, OH). This marks the fourth collaboration between Two Souls Spirits and Yahara Bay Distillers and the third collaboration with Watershed, who was previously featured in the highly acclaimed Two Souls Spirits Apple Brandy Finished American Single Malt.

The Two Souls Spirits 2023 winter release will be available exclusively through their website (www.twosoulsspirits.com) beginning at noon EST on December 20, 2023. Both spirits were hand-selected by Two Souls Spirits and will be offered unfiltered at full cask strength.

TWO SOULS SPIRITS 2023 WINTER RELEASE:

Two Souls Spirits 6-Year Double Barreled Bourbon Featuring Watershed Distillery

Finished in a second “sweet” bourbon barrel | High rye mash bill | 128 proof | $94.99

Tasting Notes: Wonderfully dense and well-rounded. Perfectly balanced with burnt caramel, orange oil, vanilla bean, confectioner’s sugar, and charred oak.

Two Souls Spirits 5-Year Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey Spirit Featuring Yahara Bay Distillers

Rare, aged honey spirit | Distilled from 100% clover honey | 131 proof | $94.99

Tasting Notes: Incredibly dense and rich with layers of raw honey, bourbon caramels, warm vanilla, and lingering dry oak. Delicious and fascinating

“We really wanted to end 2023 with something special for our supporters,” said Co-Founder James Estrada. “These barrels really speak to the passion and creativity of our partners, and ultimately, our willingness to take risks and bring novel products to the market. We’re not shy in our approach.” Co-Founder Chad Civetti added that these offerings may be the rarest products released by Two Souls Spirits to date. “These are products we simply can’t replicate, even if we wanted to,” he said. “This is a one-and-done deal, which makes it perfect for the holidays. You can buy these for anyone and be confident that they don’t have anything even remotely similar on their shelf.”

For More Information:

https://twosoulsspirits.com/