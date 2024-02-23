Jeptha Creed Distillery Announces Expansion into Texas Market

SHELBYVILLE, Ky.— Jeptha Creed, a women-owned craft distillery offering a range of award-winning craft spirits, proudly announces retail expansion in Texas. The core expressions Straight Four-Grain Bourbon and Red, White & Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey are available now, with the Bottled-In-Bond coming in May.

Through careful craftsmanship and attention to detail, Jeptha Creed Distillery has gained a loyal following and earned several prestigious awards, including numerous gold medals and recognition from esteemed spirits competitions. Jeptha Creed prides itself on being a ground-to-glass distillery, striving to be sustainable and thoughtful at every step of production. The family farm grows the renowned Bloody Butcher Corn, a non-GMO heirloom varietal that imparts a uniquely sweet yet nutty flavor profile to Jeptha Creed’s diverse portfolio.

Consumers can now purchase Jeptha Creed bourbons in select Texas retailers.

About Jeptha Creed Distillery

Located in Shelbyville, KY, Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old fashioned methods to meet today’s demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by dynamic mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, and bourbon.

