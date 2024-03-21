Junipero Gin Named Official Spirits of the Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE— The Milwaukee Bucks and Junipero Gin have formed a new marketing partnership, making Junipero Gin an Official Spirit of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum.

“The Bucks and Junipero Gin share a dedication to excellence and commitment to our respective crafts,” said Brian Radics, Hotaling & Co. Chief Marketing Officer and Owner. “We’re thrilled to begin our first-ever NBA partnership with the Bucks.”

Junipero Gin and the Bucks are celebrating the new marketing partnership with a limited-edition, cobranded bottle of Junipero Gin.

“Teaming up with Junipero Gin enhances the first-class fan experience at Fiserv Forum,” said Matt Pazaras, Bucks Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer. “We’re looking forward to Bucks fans enjoying the new marketing initiatives from Junipero Gin.”

Junipero Gin will also bring its third annual Martini Week to Milwaukee from May 20-26. After beginning as a tribute to San Fransisco, the birthplace of the martini and Junipero Gin, Martini Week is now a nationwide event for bars and restaurants to give back to their communities while celebrating the iconic cocktail. For every martini served at a participating bar or restaurant, Junipero will donate $2 toward a local LGBTQIA+ organization. Further details on Milwaukee’s Martini Week will be announced at a later date.

About Junipero Gin

Based in San Francisco, Junipero Gin fearlessly led the birth of American craft gin in 1996. Junipero is Spanish for juniper berry, the main botanical in gin. Hell bent on elevating juniper & citrus flavors, the distilling team forged a new path by crafting each batch of Junipero in a small copper pot still, scouring the globe for the most expressive botanicals, and boldly bottling at an unfiltered 98.6 proof. Decades later Junipero is still made by hand in San Francisco and celebrates those who break with convention to pursue an original path.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care. Today, Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.

For More Information:

https://juniperogin.com/