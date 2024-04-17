Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay Announces Lime Rum

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— With Kenny Chesney getting ready to take it wide open on his wildly anticipated Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, with five stadiums in three cities already sold out, the easy-going songwriter/superstar adds something fresh, special and perfect for kicking back with friends. Whether mojitos, daquiris, coladas or a rum-based margarita, Blue Chair Bay Lime Rum is an exemplary starting point.

“We couldn’t start the tour without something special to celebrate,” says Chesney. “It’s going to be an incredible summer, and I thought we should make something for No Shoes Nation that will be as delicious with just a squeeze of lime and soda as it is serving as the something extra in any number of people’s signature cocktails! However, whatever way you like to enjoy your favorite vacation-in-a-glass, it’s gonna be a little fresher with Blue Chair Bay Lime Rum.”

Today, the brand that’s won myriad medals at some of the most competitive tasting and cocktail competitions in the nation announces its new Lime Rum. Created with Blue Chair Bay’s signature clear spirit, Blue Chair Bay Lime compliments the already palette-pleasing flavors. Hitting shelves in-store next month, Blue Chair Bay’s Lime and Soda cocktail will be available on select stops throughout this year’s Chesney tour.

With a bright taste of citrus, Blue Chair Bay Lime Rum provides the tang of lime, balanced with Caribbean rum for a clean, tropical flavor. Perfect as a flavor-forward spirit added to any mixer, it adds an unexpected note to traditional cocktails (such as the Lime Colada, below) or enjoyed on the rocks.

And for those who can’t get there, a simple and a classic recipe to make your own fun.

Lime & Soda

2 oz. Blue Chair Bay Lime Rum

Club soda

Add ingredients into a glass with ice. Garnish with mint and lime wedges.

Lime Colada

2 oz. Blue Chair Bay Lime Rum

2 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. cream of coconut

1 oz. coconut milk

Blend all ingredients together. Pour into a glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and a cherry.

With 12 unique flavor expressions made with sugarcane and natural ingredients, Blue Chair Bay Rum is an award-winning premium beverage that serves a multitude of cocktail experiences. With sales of over 200,000 cases annually, it’s easily one of the most successful independent spirits launches this decade. Embodying the best of times and time well spent, Blue Chair Bay Rum has become an integral part of making memories for people across the country.

Chesney’s Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum, kicks off later this month at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on April 20. Playing 23 stadium shows and almost as many amphitheater dates, it culminates with an unprecedented – and also already sold out — three nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25.

About Blue Chair Bay Rum

Blue Chair Bay Rum, one of the most successful independent spirits brands, is a collection of premium-blended rums created on the shores of the Caribbean. Inspired by multi-platinum songwriter/superstar Kenny Chesney’s love of the islands, Blue Chair Bay Rum reflects his commitment to the Caribbean. Made with exceptional care using natural ingredients, Blue Chair Bay Rum is available in 50ml, 375ml, 750ml, 1L and 1.75L bottles. Blue Chair Bay Spiced Rum 35% ABV; Blue Chair Bay White Rum 40% ABV; Blue Chair Bay Coconut, Banana, Lime and Vanilla Rum, 26.5% ABV. Blue Chair Bay Key Lime Rum Cream, Banana Rum Cream, Pineapple Rum Cream, Coconut Spiced Rum Cream, Mango Rum Cream and Mocha Rum Cream 15% ABV. Please enjoy Blue Chair Bay Rum responsibly. Bottled by Fishbowl Spirits, Nashville, TN. Fishbowl Spirits, LLC, Nashville, TN.

https://bluechairbayrum.com/rums/lime-rum