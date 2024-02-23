KLYR Rum Expands Presence Across Mid-Atlantic Region

PHILADELPHIA, Penn.— KLYR Rum, a super-premium 100% American-made crystal rum disrupting the category, is poised to become a breakout brand as it builds its presence throughout the mid-Atlantic region and amps up its investment in sales and marketing. Launched in 2021, KLYR Rum has experienced strong growth and increased demand in its home state of Pennsylvania and select states up and down the eastern seaboard and now sets its sights on further expansion.

“This is an exciting time for KLYR as we continue to roll out to additional markets and cultivate a passionate following for the brand,” said Keith Krem, COO of KLYR Rum. “What began as an idea of producing a highly versatile, crystal rum 100% handcrafted in the U.S. that possesses the purity of a vodka, yet retains its character as a rum has led to the creation of an exceptional smooth spirit that uniquely meets the needs of today’s consumers,” he added.

KLYR is revolutionizing the super-premium rum segment with a focus on sourcing superior quality ingredients and employing a unique hybrid distillation process combining both column and pot stills that produce an incredibly clean and highly versatile spirit. The pursuit of crafting a Pennsylvania-borne spirit that would reframe the category began as a vision of three friends who wanted a clean tasting rum with zero grams of sugar, zero grams of carbohydrates and fewer calories.

“When canvassing the marketplace along with studying consumer trends, we saw a void where we believed we could introduce a cleaner, more refined, sugar-free rum that would offer a refreshing alternative from all of the other more-sugary rums out there,” Krem said. “The taste of KLYR is clean and crisp, featuring a blend of the purest brown sugar mixed with clean sugar cane to keep the sophisticated, traditional rum character flavors in and the harsh flavors out. KLYR Rum can be enjoyed neat, with a simple mixer like tonic and lime slice or as a classic American cocktail. Our portfolio also features ready-to-serve KLYR canned cocktails featuring a variety of flavors with a single serve calorie count ranging from 99 to 190 calories,” he added.

KLYR Rum is distilled 12 times and filtered 18 times and sources crystal clear water from some of the best quality, natural aquifers in central Pennsylvania, achieving higher levels of clarity and purity through reverse osmosis. Completely devoid of additives, sweeteners and GMOs, KLYR is gluten-free at every step of the production process. After what seemed like an infinite number of test batches from Lexi Close, the Gen Z head distiller for KLYR Rum, she and her team fine-tuned the perfect ratio of refined sugar, pristine water along with a bespoke yeast with purity as their guide and smoothness as the desired outcome.

The process entails:

Starting with locally sourced water from the finest aquifers in Pennsylvania and the highest quality sugars from Louisiana and Georgia

Using unique yeast allowing for multiple distillation, faster fermentation and the complete elimination of all sugars

Channeling the spirits via both column and pot still multiple times to remove particulates that consumers do not taste, but could affect them the following morning

“Transparency should be key in whatever we drink and eat. Consumers want products made with all natural ingredients, possess no additives and that taste great,” said Close. “From start to finish, we handcraft one of the cleanest, smoothest spirits in the marketplace allowing KLYR to achieve a higher level of versatility, whether neat as a sipping rum, up as a ‘Rum Tini’ or as a key ingredient to a classic cocktail like a Mojito,” she said.

KLYR Rum also features two lines of RTDs – one that is lower proof at 4.5% ABV and a second line that is higher proof at 6.5% ABV – with both featuring super-premium KLYR Rum as its base. Unlike other sugary, carbonated RTDs that are either malt-based or neutral grain spirits (NGS), KLYR ready-to-drink canned cocktails are less sweet, still, more sessionable and are available in an assortment of natural flavors. The premium line of KLYR RTDs stand out on-shelf and in-hand with sleek, modern and vibrant packaging featuring all natural ingredients that deliver a clean, crisp and smooth taste with fewer calories than most other spirit-based RTDs.

The 4.5% RTD is a lighter, refreshing uncarbonated elixir containing only 99 calories offered in neutral, tangerine, cucumber + mint as well as passion fruit. The 6.5% RTD is a bolder, flavorful carbonation-free cocktail containing only 190 calories offered in berry lemonade, orange, pineapple and tropical fruit. Both KLYR RTDs are accessibly priced at $14.99 MSRP per 4-pack.

As part of its expansion, the KLYR brand portfolio will be making appearances at numerous festivals this coming Spring and Summer in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey to increase awareness and encourage ‘liquid on lips’ trial with consumers. The brand will also support sales in-store with point of purchase displays, collateral materials and tasting events.

About KLYR RUM



Distilled 12 times and filtered 18 times, KLYR Rum is a super-premium crystal rum with zero grams of sugar, zero grams of carbohydrates and fewer calories than most rums. With purity as its guide, the KLYR team created a super-premium rum that is best imbibed like vodka, as a classic cocktail, on the rocks or with soda and a touch of fruit. KLYR can be found at leading wine & spirits stores as well as top bars and restaurants up and down the East Coast in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland as well as Delaware and is accessibly priced at $21.99 MSRP along with two lines of RTD canned cocktails available in a variety of flavors with 4.5% and 6.5% ABV formats. Award-winning KLYR Rum is 100% handcrafted in the USA at Holy Water Distillery located in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania.

For More Information:

https://www.klyrrum.com/