Kylie Jenner’s Sprinter Partners With Gopuff Ahead Of Coachella

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.– Sprinter, the new premium vodka soda in a can from Kylie Jenner, is teaming up with delivery service GoPuff to kick off Coachella Weekend 1. Residents and visitors of Palm Springs, Coachella, and the Indio area who order Sprinter via GoPuff have the chance to receive a surprise delivery from branded silver ~sprinter~ vans filled with limited edition GoPuff and Sprinter swag.

Founded by entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, Sprinter is a bold and juicy RTD vodka soda made with real fruit juice, premium vodka and sparkling water. Using only the highest quality ingredients, Sprinter delivers vibrant and fruit-forward flavor profiles in four flavors – Black Cherry, Peach, Grapefruit and Lime. Sprinter is 100 calories, 4.5% ABV, gluten-free, with no added sugars.

Kylie designed Sprinter to be the life of the party – your co-host in a can. Sprinter is available nationwide in an 8-can variety for an SRP of $19.99.

