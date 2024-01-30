Lanique Secures US Import Partnership as Worldwide Distribution Takes Off

Announcing a long-term partnership with American importer, Barbera Imports, Lanique Spirit of Rose is now available in nine US states effective immediately, with more to be announced in the coming months. Marking the start of a long-term worldwide distribution strategy, the USA distribution partnerships follow those existing in the UK, Hungary, and Australia.

New York-based Monsieur Touton Selection, a global resource for 4000+ premium wine and spirits, will be distributing to Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Washington DC, whilst International Wine and Spirits are leading the charge in Florida, where Lanique has secured a listing in Total Wine & More, the US’s largest wine and spirits retailer as well as WoodenCork.com who deliver across all US states.

Lawrence Huggler, CEO at Lanique, said: “We are delighted to be launching in the USA for the first time in Lanique’s 238 year history – it’s an exciting step in our worldwide distribution strategy. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Barbera Imports, working closely with the team as Lanique becomes more broadly available across the United States”.

Lanique is a completely natural spirit with a unique flavour made to a 200-year-old recipe – think subtle notes of rose and Turkish Delight. Aromas of delicate rose and raspberry, and soft hints of lime fill the nose, while sweet pastilles of rose, fresh raspberry and cherry hit the palate, with a subtle undertone of spice and a fresh citrus hit provide a beautifully balanced finish.

For More Information:

https://www.lanique.co.uk/