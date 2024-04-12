Lawrenceburg Bourbon – Pour for the Roses – Commemorative Release

Lawrenceburg Bourbon Company announced the release the distillery’s inaugural, “Pour for the Roses”, a commemorative Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey to celebrate the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.

“Pour for the Roses – 2024” is an 8-year-old age-stated bourbon, presented single barrel and cask strength. This unfiltered bourbon comes out of the gate at 126.3 proof.

Available exclusively in Kentucky. The inaugural 2024 “Pour for the Roses” release is from just one single barrel, with a total yield of 150 bottles. Lawrenceburg Bourbon debuts a new mash bill with Pour for the Roses of 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley.

LBC Founder and Distiller, Greg Keeley selected this very special barrel from dozens of starters. “Pour for the Roses was super exciting for the team. Kentucky is all about horses and bourbon, and we are proud to play our small part, with this limited, one barrel release. We hope the punters enjoy it as much as we did”.

The label features the LBC kangaroo surrounded by red roses. The artwork was inspired by the paintings of the renowned, “Brushmen of the Bush”. Rural Australian artists, from Broken Hill, that took Australian art to the world beginning in the 1940s. The group includes the late Eric Minchin, Hugh Schulz and John Pickup.

Each bottle is personally signed by the Wannabe Distiller, and presented in a burlap sack, reminiscent of a thoroughbred’s feed bag. A must-have for racing and bourbon enthusiasts alike.

Pour for the Roses 2024 Edition celebrates the 150th Kentucky Derby, with 150 bottles, at $150.00. Lawrenceburg Bourbon Company’s “Pour for the Roses” is 63.15% ABV (126.3 -proof) and is available exclusively from the LBC Gift Shop beginning today, Friday April 13.

About Lawrenceburg Bourbon Company

LBC is a Veteran owned craft distillery nestled in Anderson County, the cradle of bourbon whiskey. Lawrenceburg Bourbon Co. may not have a storied past, or celebrities riding motorbikes, but we do have a genuine love of bourbon and we embrace Anderson County’s long and storied whiskey heritage.

For More Information:

https://lawrenceburgbourbon.com/