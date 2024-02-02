Nc’nean Brings Limited Release to US

Leading organic Scotch whisky distillery, Nc’nean, has expanded its US range with a new limited edition bottling from its Quiet Rebels series. A series which celebrates its diverse team led by founder Annabel Thomas.

Now available in five US states (California, Hawaii, Colorado, Illinois and Texas), Quiet Rebels Gordon is matured in casks personally selected by Nc’nean’s distillery manager, Gordon Wood, who spent 23 years with one of the giants of the Scotch whisky industry before finding his perfect role heading up Nc’nean’s experimental approach to distillation.

Offering a velvety, rich and creamy spirit with tasting notes of crème brûlée, spiced plum jam and candied orange peel, Quiet Rebels Gordon uses a distinctive combination of STR (shaved-toasted-recharred) red wine, ex-sherry and ex-Rivesaltes casks to bring about an expression full of flavour and texture.

Quiet Rebels Gordon is the third seasonal release in Nc’nean’s Autumn Series, following the launch of Quiet Rebels Annabel in 2021 and Quiet Rebels Lorna in 2022.

Annabel Thomas, founder and CEO of Nc’nean, said:

“I am really excited for whisky fans in the US to taste Gordon’s latest limited release in our Quiet Rebels series. When I started Nc’nean, I wanted a way to tell the stories of the people who make Nc’nean what it is, and the Quiet Rebels series does just that. Gordon’s bottling showcases his favorite flavours in whisky stemming from a lifetime of working in the industry – a very rich flavour profile, quite different from our flagship expression but just as, if not more, delicious. We’ll leave that to the consumers to decide.”

Gordon Wood, Nc’nean Distillery Manager, said:

“Working here as manager at Nc’nean Distillery has brought much enjoyment for me; the people, the views, the remote coastline and the nature surrounding the distillery is fantastic. I’ve loved seeing people taste this release in Europe so I’m really excited that it has finally reached the United States. Usually I go for a rich whisky with fruity notes and ones influenced with sherry casks are a particular favourite, so I wanted this release to bring about some of my go to flavours. Velvety, rich and definitely moreish. In my opinion, the best whiskies always leave your mouth wanting more.”

Founded by Annabel Thomas in 2017, Nc’nean is renowned for its progressive ethos, pushing the boundaries of Scotch distilling through flavour innovation and sustainable distilling, resulting in it being the only certified fully organic whisky distillery in Scotland.

Powered by 100% renewable energy, Nc’nean has net zero for carbon emissions from its own operations¹. Its bottles are made from 100% recycled glass – a first in the Scotch Whisky industry – which saves 40% of the carbon emissions compared with using virgin glass.

As well as being crowned Craft Producer of the Year 2023 at the Icons of Whisky Scotland Awards, the pioneering distillery was recently awarded a prestigious B Corp certification in recognition of its dedication to sustainability.

Nc’nean Quiet Rebels Gordon Organic Single Malt Whisky, priced from $110, is available in specialty stores in California, Hawaii, Colorado, Illinois, and Texas with more locations to come.

Nc’nean’s flagship expression, its Organic Single Malt Whisky, priced from $67.00, is available in specialty retailers across the United States including various Binny’s, Spec’s and Total Wine stores.

For More Information:

https://ncnean.com/pages/north-america