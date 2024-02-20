Luis Miguel Shakes Up Spirits Industry: Casa Don Ramon Stake Signals Innovative Partnership With Mexcor International

HOUSTON, Texas— Mexcor International, a Houston-based importer and distributor of fine beverages and spirits, announces a transformative collaboration era with long-time brand partner, Casa Don Ramon. Luis Miguel, an iconic figure in Hispanic culture and music, has acquired a stake in Casa Don Ramon, marking a significant expansion and providing an exciting new platform for the tequila brand.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luis Miguel into the Mexcor family with this meaningful partnership,” expressed Eduardo Morales, President and CEO of Mexcor International. “As a Hispanic-owned and operated brand, this alliance with a cultural icon like Luis, who wholeheartedly embraces his heritage, is a cornerstone of our mission. This collaboration allows us to authentically embrace our Hispanic heritage and extend our platform to represent and diversify other Hispanic brands within our portfolio.”

Mexcor International welcomed Casa Don Ramon into its national brand portfolio in 2020. With a robust sales network extending across 50 states, including direct distribution to its Morales Beverage Group (MBG) wholesale operations in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and California, the third-generation company boasts a diverse and distinctive collection of over 2,000 brands, featuring high-end spirits and fine wines. Since its establishment in 1989, Mexcor International has steadfastly committed itself to expanding the brand, reflected in the creation of a platform that wholeheartedly champions authentic and traditional Hispanic brands within the United States with the overarching goal of fostering a diverse and inclusive representation.

Starting March 1 of 2024, Mexcor International will roll out a comprehensive marketing plan for the US market, featuring activation materials and imagery endorsed by Luis Miguel. This initiative aims to raise awareness across all Spanish-speaking sectors in every US city, strengthening the brand’s connection with consumers.

Founded in 1996, Casa Don Ramon was established on a deep appreciation for the people, traditions and culture of Mexico. Headquartered in Los Altos de Jalisco, the tequila brand takes pride in crafting their spirits from 100% Jalisco Blue Agave. As a testament to their commitment to quality and innovation, renowned artist Luis Miguel has entered the realm of luxury spirits as part owner of Casa Don Ramon. This partnership, driven by a shared vision of promoting the cultural richness and heritage of Mexico worldwide, aspires to introduce this unique brand to global audiences.

Casa Don Ramon has earned acclaim with over 50 medals, including multiple gold medals from prestigious competitions such as the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, The Global Spirits Masters and Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards. The distillery was honored with the title of Añejo Tequila Distillery of the Year at the New York International Spirits Competition 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luis Miguel into the Casa Don Ramon family as our newest shareholder,” said Michelle Madrigal, Global Commercial Director. “As a distinguished Latin artist and a resident of Mexico, Luis Miguel brings unparalleled passion and authenticity to our brand. His global influence and dedication to promoting cultural richness align perfectly with our mission. We are confident that, together, we will showcase the excellence of Casa Don Ramon and the distinctive culture of Los Altos de Jalisco to audiences worldwide.”

Together, Casa Don Ramon and Luis Miguel, are poised to pave the way for a future marked by excellence, innovation and a shared commitment to soaring to new heights. This dynamic alliance combines Luis Miguel’s visionary approach with Casa Don Ramon’s unwavering dedication to quality and innovation, setting the stage for tremendous success in the journey ahead.

Mexcor International takes immense pride in showcasing Casa Don Ramon as a leader of premium tequila. With the joint efforts of Luis Miguel and Casa Don Ramon, Mexcor International anticipates continued success and groundbreaking innovations in the luxury spirits sector.

About Mexcor International

Established in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based importer/supplier and distributor (MBG) of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world. With a mission to elevate and celebrate life through the company’s core values of being all-in, future thinking and people oriented, the family-owned corporation has cultivated relationships with suppliers by building its brands and providing impactful service, innovation and value to customers. With MBG distribution warehouses in Texas, Florida and California, Mexcor International’s reach extends to 50 states and continues to strategically expand and grow into a world-class, Hispanic-owned beverage distribution and import company.

About Casa Don Ramón

Founded in 1996, Casa Don Ramon is a 100% Mexican company that emerged from the love for Mexico, its people and traditions. We have passionately dedicated ourselves to working the land of Los Altos de Jalisco with a deep respect for the process and the agave. Over time we have perfected artisanal methods and added state-of-the-art technology to achieve exceptional quality in our products, delighting the most demanding palates. For us, tequila is our commitment, pride and raison for being.

For More Information:

https://www.casadonramon.com/ https://www.mexcor.com/home