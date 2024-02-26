Lunazul Tequila Introduces Primero Collection

JALISCO, Mexico— Lunazul Tequila – the hand-crafted, 100% Blue Weber agave tequila produced under the masterful direction of Heaven Hill Brands partner Tierra de Agaves and Master Tequilero Francisco Quijano – is pleased to announce its Primero Collection, which includes three distinctive expressions: Primero-Cristalino, Primero-Humoso, and limited release of Extra Añejo. Following a successful soft introduction, Cristalino and Humoso are now available for purchase in markets across the United States, while Extra Añejo will arrive on shelves in the spring. The launch of the collection follows a landmark growth milestone of one million cases sold in 2023.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to express our creativity, engage with our consumers, and evolve the brand accordingly,” says Quijano. “The past few years have been such an exciting time for tequila enthusiasts, both long-time aficionados and those just beginning to explore the spirit. We hope to keep them on their toes and give them something new to try.”

The Primero Collection comprises Lunazul’s most premium expressions to date. The new line brings with it an elevated new look for the Lunazul family, including new premium glass, a new label featuring Francisco Quijano’s signature, an embossed leather neck wrap for Primero-Cristalino and Primero-Humoso, and a wax dip for Extra Añejo. This elegant new packaging will stand out in any tequila collection or backbar.

Cristalino, Humoso, and Extra Añejo

Lunazul’s Primero-Cristalino, an aged añejo filtered eight times to achieve a crystal clear color, offers a complex aroma of oak, caramel, and apple with sweet, floral notes. On the palate, a full body of oak, citrus, caramel, and eucalyptus, with a lingering, spicy finish. Embracing the perfect balance found in rare, handcrafted spirits, Cristalino delivers exceptional taste at an accessible price point. Lunazul suggests drinking Cristalino chilled or on the rocks with an orange twist, or for cocktail lovers, in an Espresso Martini or Vesper variation.

Primero-Humoso, translating to “The Smoked One,” features both mesquite-smoked agave and fresh blue Weber agave, creating a one-of-a-kind smoked Blanco Tequila. With semi-viscous and peppery tasting notes and ripe fruit tones, the pour provides a long-lasting and balanced finish with citrusy, smokey, and herbaceous notes. Humoso can be enjoyed on the rocks or in a cocktail such as an Old Fashioned with Chocolate Mole bitters.

Lunazul’s bold, subtly sweet, and delicately spiced Extra Añejo rounds out the collection with caramel and vanilla flavors and a hint of baking spices. The limited batch is aged for 36 months in Elijah Craig Bourbon barrels. Adding this unique step to the aging process helps evoke a finish of cooked orchard fruit with hints of crème brûlée and spicy Mexican dark chocolate. When Extra Añejo hits the market, it is suggested to enjoy a glass neat and paired with a medium bodied cigar, or mixed in a Manhattan variation.

“The Primero Collection embodies our brand ethos of marrying exceptional quality with approachability,” says Joe Frade, Lunazul’s Global Brand Advocate. “Lunazul’s most premium tequilas to date, Cristalino and Humoso were designed to offer complexity and depth of flavor while remaining versatile enough to appeal to a wide range of agave drinkers.”

Cristalino, Humoso and Extra Añejo are also recommended as base spirit substitutes in classic gin, scotch, and cognac recipes, adding an herbaceous and mineral element that only agave spirits can impart. The Primero Collection is sophisticated enough to be sipped neat or chilled, yet its accessible price point makes it a great candidate for premium cocktails.

About the Primero Collection

Cristalino and Humoso are available nationally at select retailers, bars, and restaurants across the U.S. Retailers, including online delivery services, may be found on Lunazul’s website. Extra Añejo will be available in select markets for a limited time.

MSRP

Cristalino and Humoso retail for $37.99 each; Extra Añejo will retail for $59.99.

About Lunazul

Lunazul Tequila is a hand-harvested tequila made from only the best 100% Blue Weber agave. Hailing from Tierra de Agaves distillery, which is located in Tequila, Jalisco — the heart of Mexico’s agave country — the brand offers five varieties of tequila to choose from: Blanco, Reposado, Añeio, Primero-Humoso, and Primero-Cristalino, each representing a traditional, authentic preparation method. Born from the unparalleled expertise and determination of the Beckmann Family, who has more than 250 years of experience in agave spirits and tequila making, Lunazul was founded on the premise of creating an exceptional tequila at a price point that’s accessible for all to enjoy. Lunazul leaders, President Jorge Beckmann and Master Tequilero Francisco Ouijano, are helping to carry the torch for the deeply revered, authentic spirit, and they each proudly offer a wealth of expert experience in the world of agave.

For More Information:

https://lunazultequila.com/