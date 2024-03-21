Lux Row Distillers Introduces Rebel 100 6-Year Bourbon

Lux Row Distillers announced the introduction of Rebel 100 6-Year Bourbon, handcrafted according to the original, time-honored wheated recipe since 1849. The new addition will be available nationwide later this month at a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 750 ml bottle.

Rebel 100 6-Year Bourbon champions authenticity while defying uniformity. Bottled at six years and 100 proof (50% ABV), the golden amber bourbon features an aroma containing rich scents of vanilla and honey; a palate of dark fruits followed by citrus and oak; and a velvety smooth finish with just a hint of spice.

“Rebel 100 6-Year demonstrates that age is never a bad thing,” said Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe. “The combination of spotlighting our original recipe and aging it for six years resulted in a rich and rebellious, full flavor bourbon that I think will resonate with consumers. Six years is a long time to wait, but the wait was worth it.”

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

