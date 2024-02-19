Maverick Distilling Releases Double Barrel Bourbon in Celebration of the Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas— Maverick Distilling is releasing a limited-edition Samuel Maverick Double Barrel Bourbon Rodeo Edition, a Certified Texas Whiskey in celebration of the San Antonio Rodeo. The Samuel Maverick Double Barrel Bourbon Rodeo Edition is pot-distilled, aged in the Lone Star State steps from the Alamo, and finished for an additional 18 months in a barrel previously used to mature Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Bourbon Whiskey. A nod to cowboy culture, Samuel Maverick Double Barrel Bourbon Rodeo Edition is an exclusive whiskey release with just 107 bottles available for purchase beginning February 8, 2024.

“With this special release, we are honoring the 75th Anniversary of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and the people who make it successful year after year,” said Dr. Kenneth Maverick, co-founder of Maverick Distilling. “The Rodeo gives so much to the people of San Antonio with bull riding, concerts, and excellent cuisine. It brings people together from all over Texas to celebrate and share this rich tradition. The Rodeo and western heritage have animportant place in the fabric of San Antonio’s history, and we are paying homage to the cowboy and all of the Rodeo volunteers who keep this heritage alive.”

Samuel Maverick Double Barrel Bourbon Rodeo Whiskey was distilled from a mash of 72% Texas-grown corn, 18% rye, and 10% malted barley. Maverick Distilling expertly selected the best barrels of Certified Texas Whiskey from a Texas distillery and aged it on-site for two to three years in new charred White Oak barrels. The team at Maverick Distilling skillfully blended the right barrels to bring out the sweet caramel flavors balanced with just the right pop of spice. This Barrel Proof Bourbon Whiskey was then finished in a Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey barrel for an additional 18 months for a unique flavor. Maverick Distilling’s Double Barrel Bourbon Rodeo Whiskey is non-chill filtered and hand-bottled at barrel proof (57.5% alcohol by volume / 115 proof) ensuring bold flavor with a kick of its own.

The Double Barrel Bourbon Rodeo whiskey has a velvety mouthfeel with creme brûlée, sweet caramel, and cola flavors highlighted on the palette. The charred oak gives the nose a deep earthiness with notes of vanilla and caramel. The palate is delightfully smooth. The finish is silky with hints of rye spiciness. To best enjoy, serve neat or with one large ice cube.

Pricing and Availability

Samuel Maverick Double Barrel Bourbon Rodeo Edition is available exclusively at the distillery in downtown San Antonio, Texas (115 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78205) steps from the Alamo and next door to Paris Hatters, another San Antonio Rodeo tradition. Get your cowboy hat cleaned and blocked and stop by the distillery for a whiskey flight. Grab a bottle of this limited-edition release, which retails at $75 per bottle, while supplies last.

About Maverick

Maverick Whiskey located at 115 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78205 is a distillery, brewery, tasting room, and event center dedicated to Sam and Mary Ann Maverick, one of San Antonio’s earliest families. Located just steps away from the historic Alamo in San Antonio on the original Maverick family homestead, native son Kenneth Maverick established Maverick Distilling as a nod to the Maverick family’s storied Texas roots and patriarch Sam Maverick—“solitary escapee” from the Alamo and for whom all other mavericks are named. The state-of-the-art distillery produces a variety of spirits distilled using Texas-grown grains on a copper hybrid pot still. Rich Texas history is imbued into the barrels as they age in the vault of this restored historic bank building. Visit the distillery tasting room to enjoy their spirits, beer brewed onsite, or enjoy a tasty craft cocktail.

For More Information:

https://maverickwhiskey.com