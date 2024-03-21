Meet Beverly Spirits, An Award-Winning Whiskey Brand That Celebrates American Luxury

Beverly Spirits, the American whiskey brand inspired by an ethos of effortless luxury, continues gaining recognition for its outstanding craftsmanship and commitment to quality with its award-winning portfolio of exceptional sipping whiskeys. The brand offers three distinct expressions, each designed by Founder Andrew Borenzweig and Master Blender Murphy Quint, using proprietary recipes artisanally crafted at Cedar Ridge Distillery in Swisher, Iowa.

Their first release – The Beverly High Rye, is a blend of 50% straight rye and 50% straight bourbon, which masterfully melds the bright rye spices of cinnamon, brown sugar and nutmeg with a rich mouthfeel and caramel and toffee on the finish. Uniquely complex yet inviting, this versatile whiskey can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in an elegantly crafted cocktail. The Beverly High Rye has won five Gold Medals at prestigious competitions including the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, L.A. Spirits Awards, New York World Spirits Competition, and received a 94-point rating from Bartender Spirits Awards. The Beverly High Rye has quickly become a favorite among bartenders at world-class bars and restaurants, including Nobu, Ocean Prime, Mastro’s, 1 Hotels, and the Beverly Wilshire (A Four Seasons Hotel).

The Beverly Reserve is the second product in the portfolio, a barrel strength blend of 60% straight bourbon and 40% straight rye. This highly limited, superior sipping whiskey is meant to be savored neat, offering a rich, fluffy feel of toasted marshmallow, with decadent layers of caramel and candied pecans leading into a long-lasting finish full of maple, cinnamon and nutmeg. With remarkable finesse at 116 Proof, The Beverly Reserve has received a 9/10 rating from DrinkHacker. Last year, The Beverly Reserve became available on the shelves of Erewhon, the celebrity-favorite gourmet grocer in Los Angeles.

Their latest expression is a limited edition Port Cask Finished American Whiskey crafted exclusively for Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, a legendary landmark located in the heart of Beverly Hills. To achieve a tasting experience both rich and rare, the signature blend of 50% straight rye and 50% straight bourbon is finished in Portuguese Ruby Port casks for five months, imparting a refined nuance of dried cherry, raspberry, and dark chocolate on a balanced base of cinnamon, brown sugar and caramel. Limited to only 210 bottles, this exclusive whiskey is available only at Beverly Wilshire.

Committed to a sustainable future, Beverly Spirits is an official partner of Trees for the Future in the fight against climate change, food insecurity and poverty. For every bottle sold, one tree is planted, four lbs. of CO2 are removed, four lbs. of organic produce are created, and sixteen square feet of land are restored through the partnership. With over 250 million trees planted, Trees for the Future is a valuable partner in combating deforestation and creating a healthier planet.

