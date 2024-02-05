METHOD AND MADNESS Debuts Limited Edition Release in Homage to the Pacific Northwest

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Irish Distillers announces the U.S. exclusive debut of METHOD AND MADNESS Garryana Oak Irish Whiskey of the U.S. Pacific Northwest, another boundary pushing release created at the World-Famous Midleton Micro Distillery. With only 4,500 bottles available across the country, this limited-edition release possesses a unique essence, being a traditional single pot still whiskey finished in Garryana Oak casks that go beyond the limits of Irish Whiskey.

Distilled and matured at the Mirco Distillery in Midleton, County Cork, METHOD AND MADNESS Garryana Oak is a triple distilled Irish Whiskey with a melodic mix of earthy tones, bringing a unique richness, complexity, and spiciness to the whiskey. The Garryana Oak is considered to have an elevated melodic aroma profile and high tannins, which contributes to a distinctive array of flavors. This exquisite expression offers aromas of smoked applewood, treacle, and golden raisins, with notes of black pepper, coffee cake, clove spice and malted barley.

“This limited-edition expression opens up new horizons in the world of Irish Whiskey creating a unique essence through the U.S. Pacific Northwest,” says Barrett Stapleton, METHOD AND MADNESS Micro Distiller. “This experimentation continues to show how METHOD AND MADNESS is dedicated to producing exceptional whiskeys and progressing its innovative spirit.”

METHOD AND MADNESS Garryana Oak Tasting Notes are as follows:

Nose: Smoked Applewood, Treacle, Golden Raisins

Taste: Crushed Black Pepper, Coffee Cake, Toasted Wood

Finish: Clove Spice, Malted Barley, Coffee Grounds

An ultra-premium range that is creating new possibilities of Irish spirits, METHOD AND MADNESS was hatched from the minds of the Masters’ and Apprentices of the globally recognized, Irish Distillers’ Midleton Distillery in Ireland.The journey first began six years ago when the Micro Distillery opened its doors with a mission to further support the resurgence of Irish whiskey, drawing on research into wood influences and cereal mixes, historic mash bills from the Irish Distillers Archive and the restless curiosity of its craftspeople.

The METHOD AND MADNESS Garryana Oak is bottled at cask strength (46% ABV) and has an SRP of $80/700ml bottle with only 4,500 bottles available in the U.S. for purchase on ReserveBar.com.

About METHOD AND MADNESS

Inspired by spirits that go beyond the bounds of tradition, METHOD AND MADNESS Irish whiskey has been hatched from the minds of the Masters and Apprentices of Midleton Distillery. Innovation is nothing new to Midleton, but the METHOD AND MADNESS micro distillery has provided the copper canvas for experimentation to run free. The whiskeys coming from this distillers’ playground provide a new taste inspired by Irish whiskey history. The range includes METHOD AND MADNESS Single Grain Irish Whiskey finished in Virgin Spanish Oak, METHOD AND MADNESS Single Malt Irish Whiskey finished in French Limousin Oak and METHOD AND MADNESS Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey aged in French Chestnut. Always innovating, the Masters and Apprentices explore different mash bills and wood types resulting in new and unusual limited-edition releases including the METHOD AND MADNESS Japanese Trilogy and METHOD AND MADNESS Rye and Malt.

