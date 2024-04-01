Milam & Greene Whiskey Announces Partnership Expansion With Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

BLANCO, Texas— In response to insatiable demand for its award-winning whiskies, Milam and Greene Whiskey has expanded its distribution partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (SGWS), broadening its reach to customers across the United States. The move almost doubles coverage from 7 to 13 markets across the SGWS distribution network. Through the new partnership, SGWS will distribute Milam & Greene Whiskey in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, South Carolina, Maryland, Washington D.C., Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, and California effective immediately.

Under the visionary leadership of Heather Greene, CEO and whiskey maker, Milam & Greene Whiskey had significant growth in 2023 which far outperformed American whiskey sales which posted 3.8% growth last year according to DISCUS. Milam & Greene has grown 300% over the past three years.

“Heather and I were coming up the whiskey ranks around the same time, and she is one of the most dynamic people to enter this world,” says Fred Minnick, spirits expert and author. “Sometimes people get very sensitive about my reviews, and they think our friendship guarantees them a positive review. I haven’t had to test that yet, because Milam & Greene has yet to release a bad one. Last year, my awards competition, ASCOT Awards, named Milam & Greene the Rising Spirits Company of the Year and awarded it many medals. They are without a doubt among the best blenders in the world.”

Greene was also recognized as the 2023 Master Blender of the Year. Her state-of-the-art blending program is producing innovative whiskies such as Triple Cask Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Very Small Batch Bourbon, and The Unabridged Volumes that are in high demand. Led by master distiller, Marlene Holmes, the Milam & Greene Whiskey team’s work to showcase the dramatic effects of climate on the flavors and character of whiskey aging in casks has resulted in overwhelming demand for its limited-edition releases and year-round whiskies. The Wildlife Single Barrel Bourbon Collection, which highlights these effects, continuously sells out online in an average of five minutes for each offering while keeping its consumers excited and engaged.

“Fans seek our whiskey because we are in line with their yearning for companies that care about their people, the environment, product quality, and taste,” says Greene. “We have performed incredibly well with a small sales team with a lot of grit, and without the large budgets of the big brands. Our next step is to catapult the growth of Milam & Greene Whiskey with an enhanced partnership with the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. We’re excited to make it possible for our loyal consumers to find our whiskey in more locations across the country.”

“I’ve worked for both large and small spirits companies,” says Matt Evans, Milam & Greene Whiskey president of sales. “Milam & Greene is uniquely positioned for explosive growth. This brand has everything desirable: an incredible team with flawless execution, a story that resonates, and exceptional whiskey. The alignment with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will allow more consumers to experience our whiskey than ever before.”

About Milam & Greene

Milam & Greene Whiskey is made by some of the world’s most experienced whiskey professionals, including CEO, master blender, and author, Heather Greene, and 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller, Marlene Holmes. The Milam & Greene team distills in Blanco, Texas on copper pot stills as well as in Kentucky on classic column stills, using its proprietary yeast recipe and mash bill. Aging takes place in rickhouses located across four states in casks with an assortment of char levels for a variety of flavors resulting in the most thorough array of casks made and collected by any craft distiller. These casks become the ingredients from which its award-winning American whiskey range is batched to create perfection. Milam & Greene Whiskey believes in using the best people and ingredients to create delicious, award-winning whiskey for whiskey lovers.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (SGWS) is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

