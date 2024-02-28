Milam & Greene Whiskey Announces the First 2024 Release From Their Sell-Out Wildlife Bourbon Collection: The Golden Eagle

BLANCO, Texas— Milam & Greene Whiskey announces their first release from the 2024 Wildlife Collection, the Golden Eagle Single Barrel Bourbon, a limited-edition, cask-strength sipper. The Wildlife Collection reveals how drastic weather in the Texas Hill Country influences flavor development inside the cask. The trailblazing series both brings awareness to the increasingly intense Texas climate and donates proceeds to Texas Parks and Wildlife causes. The first bottle, called the Golden Eagle Single Barrel launches this year’s collector theme: the beautiful and intriguing birds of Texas. It drops exclusively online on the Milam & Greene Whiskey website and in the distillery tasting room beginning at 3:00 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Like the 2023 series, this barrel is expected to sell out quickly.

Milam & Greene Golden Eagle Single Barrel Bourbon is pulled from cask #515, yielding only 169 bottles of this limited, 128.2 proof cask-strength release. This single-barrel bourbon is named for the iconic bird after its golden color and full-body nature. The Golden Eagle, staggeringly strong and fast with the ability to air dive at speeds of up to 150-200 mph when chasing prey, is mainly found in West Texas. It is the largest type of eagle in North America and is typically spotted in the more mountainous parts of the state. Golden Eagles are the heaviest avian predator in Texas and the perfect embodiment of this golden and heavy-bodied whiskey.

“I came to Texas to better understand the effects of climate on aging whiskey, and this series is yet another successful expression of that particular passion,” says CEO and 2023 Master Blender of the Year, Heather Greene. “Our Golden Eagle Single Barrel Bourbon underwent a unique aging process to give it its own glorious perfume. We are discovering a heightened interaction between the whiskey and the barrel fostered by the environment, thereby enriching its flavor profile and elevating its proof.”

The Wildlife Collection: Golden Eagle Single Barrel Bourbon

Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection Golden Eagle Single Barrel Bourbon was distilled in Tennessee with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. It was barreled in Tennessee on March 8, 2016, where it was aged six years and seven months. It was brought to Texas where it was further aged for one year, four months, and seven days in extreme drought and a once-in-a-generation ice storm on the Northside of the Milam and Greene Rickhouse #2. It was bottled on February 12, 2024, at 128.2 proof and 64.1% alcohol by volume. Golden Eagle Single Barrel Bourbon is a total age of seven years, eleven months, and seven days.

Golden Eagle Single Barrel Bourbon appears golden in color and strikes the nose with aromas of brown sugar, vanilla, cherry cordial, marzipan, tobacco, leather, and black tea. On the palate, the whiskey hits with an oily and viscous mouthfeel and flavors of intense cherry, crème brûlée, tannic oak, and almond. This whiskey has a long, dry finish with lingering notes of mint, chocolate, and black tea.

“We selected specific barrels for the 2024 Wildlife Collection release that have distinct character,” said Milam & Greene Whiskey Distillery Manager, Rikk Munroe. “These barrels are palletized on end, rested undisturbed, unrotated, and without climate control. Our careful monitoring of the whiskey’s maturation allows us to determine the right time to harvest the bourbon and bottle it to ensure the optimal flavor profile.”

Pricing and Availability

The seven-year, eleven-month, seven-day-old Milam & Greene Golden Eagle Single Barrel Bourbon is available for $149.99 only on the Milam & Greene website and in the distillery tasting room. This single barrel produced just 169 bottles at cask strength of 128.2 proof. As a very limited release, once this is gone, it’s gone. This edition, which is part of an incredibly fast-selling series to date, is sure to sell out in minutes as each single barrel bourbon before it in the Wildlife Collection has done. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bottle of the Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection will go to benefit Texas Parks & Wildlife.

About Milam & Greene

Milam & Greene Whiskey is made by some of the world’s most experienced whiskey professionals, including CEO, master blender, and author, Heather Greene, and 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller, Marlene Holmes. 2023 was a stellar year for Milam & Greene, after being named “2023 Rising Star Spirits Company of the Year” at The Ascot Awards followed by Heather Greene being awarded “Master Blender of the Year”. The Milam & Greene team distills in Blanco, Texas on copper pot stills as well as in Kentucky on classic column stills, using its proprietary yeast recipe and mash bill. Aging takes place in rickhouses located across four states in casks with an assortment of char levels for a variety of flavors resulting in the most thorough array of casks made and collected by any craft distiller. These casks become the ingredients from which its award-winning American whiskey range is batched to create perfection. Milam & Greene Whiskey believes in using the best people and ingredients to create delicious, award-winning whiskey for whiskey lovers.

About Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation

Conservation is Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation’s (TPWF) heartbeat, and they invest in projects that literally breathe new life into Texas. Since 1991, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation has raised and invested over $240 million to advance Texas’ proud outdoor traditions and conserve our state’s wildlife, habitat, and natural resources. Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation’s vision is for all Texans to have access to the wild things and wild places in our state, both now and for generations to come.

For More Information:

https://milamandgreenewhiskey.com/