Mis Amigos Tequila Now Available in 39 States

G&I Spirit Group, a leading producer of super-premium spirits, and its Mis Amigos flavored Tequilas are going nationwide with an e-commerce drive in partnership with ReserveBar and MiniBar in time for the Holidays! As result Mis Amigos is now available in close to 40 States instantaneously.

Mis Amigos Flavored Tequilas are a range of award-winning tequila-based liqueurs that combine the finest premium blue agave tequila with rich, bold flavors such as chocolate, coffee, and strawberry. They are designed to be enjoyed in all manner of ways, including simply over ice, as a key cocktail ingredient, or as a shot. They contain no “burn element” usually associated with clear tequila, and instead offer smooth and flavorful drinks that can be sipped, mixed, or shot. See our Menu Expressions recipe’s on ReserveBar.com.

Together, G&I Spirit Group and ReserveBar/MiniBar and its retail partners aim to bring a smashingly good Tequila experience to the discerning consumer. Mis Amigos will also be available at limited Total Wine Stores across Florida, Texas, California, and Georgia. More retailers are being signed up to extend the reach of the spirit offerings. Look out for their Trio bundles.

