Misunderstood Whiskey Co. Kicks Off “Have A Toddy, Help Somebody” Campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— In support of National Cancer Prevention Month this February, Misunderstood Whiskey Co. announced the return of its philanthropic campaign, “Have A Toddy, Help Somebody”, which raises funds for the JDJ CHARITABLE Foundation in support of families battling cancer and for cancer research.

Throughout February, one dollar for every 750ml bottle sold of Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey will be donated to the JDJ Foundation. Those interested in giving back can take part in the “Have a Toddy, Help Somebody” campaign by purchasing a bottle online at shopmisunderstoodwhiskey.com or select retailers. Bars and restaurants in select states around the nation will also be showcasing a Hot and Iced Toddy with Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey in support of the cause.

The JDJ Foundation is a 501(C)(3) non-profit that was started by James Blauvet after losing both of his parents to cancer. JDJ provides financial support to families battling cancer, grants scholarships to deserving high school seniors affected by cancer, and funds leading cancer research as core initiatives. For the second year, JDJ and Misunderstood have teamed up to provide financial assistance to cancer families by reimbursing them for living, food, travel, and other expenses during difficult times.

“Having a chance to be involved and directly give back through our work with the JDJ Foundation has been such an invaluable experience,” shared JD Recobs and Chris Buglisi, co-founders of Misunderstood Whiskey Co. “We cherish the opportunity to work again with our close friend James to support those who need it the most. This February, we encourage you to have a toddy and help somebody. Every sip counts.”

Last year Misunderstood Whiskey Co. was able to donate $10,000 through its inaugural initiative and hopes to top that this year.

“Last year, the success of this campaign allowed us to directly help a woman battling brain cancer with grocery and utility bills, ” said James Blauvelt, president of JDJ Charitable Foundation. “The financial toxicity that comes with fighting cancer can be stressful and difficult. At JDJ, we can put your donations into action immediately to help families battling today. We are grateful for Misunderstood Whiskey’s continued generous support.”

To spotlight the cause initiative, mixologists at Misunderstood Whiskey Co. have shaken and stirred up eight toddy recipes, both hot and iced, including the Ginger Hot Toddy and TIKI Toddy. Each of the eight recipes, which can be found at misunderstoodwhiskey.com/have-a-toddy, features Misunderstood’s flagship whiskey—Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey—a blend of select bourbon and American whiskey, aged in American oak barrels, and finished with two types of real ginger for a refreshingly distinct smooth taste.

Ginger Hot Toddy

2 oz Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey

5 oz Hot Water or Chamomile Tea

½ oz Honey Syrup

Squeeze of Fresh Lemon

Garnish with Star Anise, Cinnamon Stick, and/or Lemon Peel (Optional)

Directions: Combine ingredients in a hot mug. Stir and garnish. Serve warm.

TIKI Toddy (Iced)

1 ½ oz Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey

1 oz Passion Fruit Liqueur

1 oz Lemon Juice

½ oz Honey Syrup

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a pineapple front and purple orchid.

About Misunderstood Whiskey

Misunderstood Whiskey Co. started as a kitchen recipe by two best friends who set out to create fun, easy-drinking whiskeys made with honest ingredients. Misunderstood Whiskey is delicately crafted to be approachable for newbies, yet balanced for whiskey enthusiasts. Misunderstood’s flagship whiskey is an American Whiskey blended with real ginger to mellow the finish and is proudly bottled at 80 proof in Bardstown, KY.

About JDJ Foundation

The JDJ Charitable Foundation is a 501(C)(3) public nonprofit that was started by James Blauvelt, close friend of the Misunderstood Whiskey Founders, JD and Chris. James, who lost both of his parents to cancer, started the JDJ Foundation to provide financial support to families battling cancer, grant scholarships to deserving high school seniors affected by cancer, and fund leading cancer research as core initiatives. JDJ and Misunderstood have teamed up to provide financial assistance to cancer families by reimbursing them for living, food, travel, and other expenses during difficult times.

For More Information:

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/toddytrail