Mom Water Releases Second Variety Pack, Vacation Mode, Featuring Two New Flavors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Mom Water, the popular ready-to-drink beverage company, announced the launch of two new fruit-infused vodka water flavors to its lineup. Kathy and Mary are now available in Mom Water’s second 8-can variety pack, aptly named Vacation Mode. Perfectly timed for Spring Break, the Vacation Mode variety pack is now on shelves nationwide, providing consumers with a refreshing escape from carbonation.

The latest additions to Mom Water’s personality-driven flavors are inspired and named after the moms of the brand’s founders and owners. Kathy, blackberry lime, is a balanced blend of fruit and citrus. Mary, apple melon, is crisp and juicy. True to Mom Water’s commitment to quality, these new flavors contain zero carbonation, zero sugar, 90 calories, feature all-natural ingredients and deliver a delightful hint of flavor in spiked still water.

“Our latest variety pack is not only a celebration of good summer vibes, it’s a nod to our origin story and journey,” says Kara Woolsey, CEO of Mom Water. “The names are a heartfelt tribute to remarkable women who have shaped our lives and inspired us along the way. We can’t wait to share these cans with our loyal fans and toast to the season ahead with these exciting new flavors.”

Available exclusively in the Mom Water Vacation Mode variety pack, the new cans join popular flavors Susan, strawberry kiwi, and Nancy, pineapple orange. Mom Water’s second variety pack features four distinct flavors from its original Mom Squad variety pack, which will continue to be available on shelves. Both variety packs include two cans of each flavor and have a suggested retail price of $19.99.

To celebrate this launch, Mom Water will offer one lucky winner and three of their friends the chance to win a vacation to the Dominican Republic, where the idea for Mom Water was born. From April 15 to May 15 consumers aged 21 and above will be invited to enter for the chance to win round-trip airfare, lodging and ground transportation for their ‘squad’ of four. Additional details will be announced on April 15.

Vacation Mode is now available in more than 20,000 retail stores across 36 states in major retailers including Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s and Total Wine & More.

About Mom Water

Founded by parents and partners, Jill and Bryce Morrison, Mom Water launched initially in 2021. Dad Water joined the lineup of personality-driven ready-to-drink beverages last year. Quenching thirst without the carbonation, their lightly spiked fruit-infused still waters are some of the cleanest labels on shelves. Now available across the country and direct-to-consumer online, Mom Water continues to experience rapid growth – recently named one of Shaken’s Impact “Hot Brands.” It’s become known for rapidly selling out, viral TikToks and the most devoted fans.

For More Information:

https://drinkmomwater.com/