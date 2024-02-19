Natterjack Irish Whiskey U.S. Expansion on the Rise

Natterjack Irish Whiskey, a first of its kind, innovative whiskey that blends both Irish and American aging craftsmanship, is an unstoppable force with U.S. expansion on the rise. Just a year after its U.S. comeback, the producer has gained distribution now in 14 states – New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Illinois, Oklahoma, Minnesota, California, Ohio, Washington, New Hampshire, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. In addition, Natterjack celebrates a new release, Cask Strength, that is already being well-received by critics and whiskey enthusiasts alike. Making its whiskey even more accessible to consumers, the producer launched an e-commerce component to its website last month and will introduce a new expression in the spring.

After facing adversity through a pandemic and several years of trials and tribulations with investors, founder and CEO Aidan Megihan couldn’t be more thrilled to be making his mark in the United States.

“We’re so pleased to see the continued growth and recognition of Natterjack as a key player in the Irish Whiskey space here in the U.S.,” said Mehigan. “After all of the challenges we’ve faced along the way, to see that our whiskey is resonating with so many of our industry peers and whiskey enthusiasts is extremely gratifying and a very proud moment for me and the entire Natterjack team.”

This ability to forge ahead when faced with difficulties also happens to embody the brand’s eponymous spirit animal the Natterjack toad – a species indigenous to Ireland which stands apart from other toads walking and running, instead of leaping, and often charting its own course.

Natterjack’s Cask Strength (SRP $89.99; 63% ABV) starts with a triple-distilled blend of corn and barley. Aged first in ex-bourbon barrels for three and a half years, the golden liquid is then finished in a Virgin American oak cask for one year. Castor sugar and vanilla with spices from the oak shape the liquid, with char number 4 making a bold aromatic entrance. On the palate, the whiskey is smooth and slick with a punch featuring notes of sherbet lemon and orange blossom honey, and embodying toffee-coffee like spices for balance.

“We’re very proud of Cask Strength,” said Mehigan. “We wanted to show people exactly what was in our casks, or as we like to call it the barrel marrow. It’s smooth and slick with a bit of a punch, and best enjoyed simply over a large, clear cube of ice and a chat.”

With a pioneering spirit and continued growth in the U.S. market, Natterjack Irish Whiskey is poised to be the signature Irish Whiskey for a new generation of whiskey drinkers and beyond.

About Natterjack Irish Whiskey

Founded in 2019 by Aidan Mehigan, Natterjack Irish Whiskey was born from a thirst to create a spirit that would embrace both Irish and American whiskey cultures – a first of its kind whiskey that marries together Irish aging techniques with American influences for a new generation of whiskey drinkers. It starts with a triple-distilled blend of 20% malted barley and 80% corn. The golden liquid is then aged first in ex-bourbon barrels for three and a half years and then finished in a Virgin American oak cask for one year.

Available in two expressions, Natterjack Irish Whiskey (SRP $39.99; 40% ABV) and Natterjack Cask Strength (SRP $89.99; 63% ABV), the whiskey can be found at bars, restaurants and fine wine & spirit stores in 14 states including: New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Illinois, Oklahoma, Minnesota, California, Ohio, Washington, New Hampshire, Louisiana and Pennsylvania. To purchase online, visit Shop.Natterjack.com or ReserveBar.com.

https://www.natterjack.com/