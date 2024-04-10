Nc’nean Unveils First Single Cask Release For The States

Leading organic and female-founded Scotch whisky distillery, Nc’nean, is releasing its first single cask bottled exclusively for the US market following the success of the brand arriving in America last year.

Founded by Annabel Thomas in 2017, Nc’nean is renowned for its progressive ethos, pushing the boundaries of Scotch distilling through flavour, innovation and pioneering sustainable production, resulting in it being the only certified fully organic whisky distillery in Scotland.

Nc’nean’s Aon series pays homage to its Gaelic roots, with Aon meaning ‘one’ in the ancient language. Aon 18-642 is a first-fill ex-Bourbon cask filled in the independent distillery’s second year of production, and the liquid has been bottled at cask strength. Each chosen cask for the Aon series of expressions is handpicked for its delicious flavour, uniqueness and unrepeatability; Aon 18-642 is no different with only 244 bottles made available, with flavours of clotted cream, apricot jam, and candied lemons, alongside freshly baked cinnamon rolls.

Annabel Thomas, founder of Nc’nean commented:

“We’re thrilled by the warm welcome Nc’nean has received in the US market, with our flagship bottling now gracing shelves in twenty-five states and counting. To build on this momentum we couldn’t think of a better time to unveil a very special cask strength single cask offering bottled exclusively for Nc’neans friends stateside.

I had the pleasure of sharing a bottle or two of this unreleased ex-Bourbon cask with consumers on our trip to New York in February, and the reception was incredible – particularly the excitement about the Bourbon connection which seemed to resonate incredibly well with the US consumer. I particularly love the flavours of a quintessential British afternoon tea and can’t wait for more people to try it.”

Powered by 100% renewable energy, Nc’nean has verified net zero carbon emissions from its own operations¹. Its bottles are made from 100% recycled glass – a first in the Scotch Whisky industry – which saves 40% of the carbon emissions compared with using virgin glass.

As well as being crowned Craft Producer of the Year 2023 at the Icons of Whisky Scotland Awards, and ranked the 21st most admired whisky brand in the World by Drinks International’s latest top 50 report, the pioneering distillery also has a prestigious B Corp certification in recognition of its dedication to putting the planet and its people on equal footing with profit.

Nc’nean Single Cask Aon 18-642 Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky, priced from $130.00, is currently available in specialty stores in CA, with bottles launching into selected spirits stores in AR, AZ, CO, NY, NJ, CT, MD, FL, GA, IL, IN, MA, MN, NV, OR, TN, TX and WA very soon.

Nc’nean’s flagship expression, its Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky, priced from $67.00, is available in specialty retailers across the United States including various Binny’s, Spec’s and Total Wine stores, as well as available for online shipping via Reserve Bar.

https://ncnean.com/pages/north-america