Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery Announces Nelson Brothers Maple Cask Finish

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, Nashville’s esteemed bourbon and whiskey brand home to Nelson Brothers Bourbon and Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey, introduces the Nelson Brothers Maple Cask Finish. This latest addition to the Cask Series line will be exclusively available at the Music City distillery starting on Friday, Jan. 26.

Crafted by aging Nelsons Brothers Classic Bourbon into carefully selected maple-finished barrels, the Nelson Brothers Maple Cask Finish offers a unique flavor profile new to the brand. Priced at $125, this exceptional spirit offers notes of honeysuckle, gingerbread, allspice, and most strongly, maple. The resulting 750 ml bottle, at an impressive 105.8 proof, boasts an aroma of crème brûlée, chocolate mint and dried apricot.

“The Nelson Brothers Maple Cask Finish demonstrates our continued commitment to innovation and craftsmanship,” said Ed Kolb, lead distiller at Nelson’s Green Brier. “Like all of our cask finishes, we don’t flavor the bourbon with syrup or liqueur but infuse it with the rich maple coating of our barrels to create a truly exceptional and limited-edition bourbon.”

The popular Nelson’s Green Brier Cask Series features a rotating line of special-edition cask finishes including Sherry Cask, Cognac Cask, Honey Cask and Mourvèdre Cask. Each special release is meticulously crafted in limited quantities and, in some cases, available only at the Distillery Mercantile. The Nelson Brothers Maple Cask Finish joins this prestigious lineup, adding a distinctive touch to the collection.

Purchase Nelson Brothers Maple Cask Finish at the Distillery Mercantile, located at 1414 Clinton St., while supplies last, or visit the Distillery Bar & Restaurant to order a pour.

About Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery

In 2006, Andy Nelson, along with his brother Charlie, stumbled upon the discovery that his great-great-great grandfather, Charles Nelson, was the founder of Tennessee’s largest pre-Prohibition distillery and produced the original Tennessee Whiskey. The distillery’s history dates back to 1860 and in 2019, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery bottled the first batch of Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey since 1909. Since then, the distillery has launched Nelson Brothers Classic Bourbon, Nelson Brothers Reserve Bourbon, an array of cask finishes, including the popular Nelson Brothers Honey Cask Finish, and several distillery exclusive bottles. The modern-day distillery, located at 1414 Clinton St. Nashville, TN 37203, is open to the public and offers educational and interactive guided tours, a product tasting, full-service restaurant and bar, as well as multiple event spaces and mercantile shop.

For More Information:

https://greenbrierdistillery.com/pages/distillery-exclusives