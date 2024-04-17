Never Say Die Introduces New Trans-Atlantic Aged Rye Whiskey

Never Say Die, the trailblazing independent whiskey brand known for its innovative barrel aging, is launching its ‘sweet mash’ Rye Whiskey into the American market this spring.

Never Say Die Rye Whiskey (70cl, 52.5% ABV, RRP $84.95) follows the same unique trans-Atlantic aging process as the brand’s award-winning Bourbons. Distilled in Kentucky, the rye rests in its original casks for at least five years before embarking on a six-week voyage across the Atlantic to the UK for further aging and maturation at White Peak Distillery.

Fresh off its “Master” win at the Global Spirit Masters Competition, Never Say Die Rye Whiskey boasts a pioneering “sweet mash” distillation process, deviating from the traditional sour mash method common in Kentucky. This, along with the unique aging process, results in a distinctive flavor profile that belies its age.

Never Say Die co-founder, Brian Luftman, says:

“The contrasting climatic conditions during this journey, coupled with the liquid getting a good shake-up as it crosses the Atlantic, really gives our whiskey a flavor that’s way beyond its years. In our proprietary mash bill, we’ve got 56% rye, 33% corn, and 11% malted barley, creating this perfectly balanced profile. You’ll catch hints of citrus, green herbs, and this lovely dance between punchy spice and buttery richness. We take pride in custom-producing all our barrels and put a lot of heart into crafting these whiskeys using nothing but 100% KY Proud-sourced ingredients.

“Ever since our launch into the US in November last year, we’ve been floored by the incredible response from whiskey enthusiasts. Bringing an English-aged Bourbon into the heartland of Bourbon country in Kentucky, we weren’t sure what to expect, but the feedback has been nothing short of phenomenal. It’s been a truly humbling experience.”

Never Say Die Rye will be available in the USA from now. It can be found on store shelves in Kentucky and Illinois, with more states to follow, and it is available to buy from Seelbach’s for $84.95.

For More Information:

https://neversaydiebourbon.com/