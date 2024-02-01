NightOwl Ready-to-Drink Inks Multiple Distribution Deals In Key Markets

New York, NY. January 29, 2024 – NightOwl Martini, having made its debut in 2023 in New York, Florida and New Jersey, is pleased to announce that their award-winning canned espresso martinis have increased availability across New Jersey and are launching across Connecticut and Nashville, Tennessee. Supporting the brand’s launch across New Jersey, Connecticut, and Tennessee, NightOwl has aligned with Allied Beverage Group (NJ), Brescome Barton (CT) and BountyBev in Nashville (TN).

NightOwl will be sold in a variety of independent bars and restaurants across the states and has also secured placement in major chain retailers, such as Bottle King, Total Wine, BevMax and Stew Leonard’s Wine & Spirits. NightOwl will be supported in these new states via a robust marketing campaign encompassing social media marketing, event sponsorships, traditional PR, and in store sampling programming.

“It is thrilling to see the momentum created behind NightOwl to date and we’re pleased to align ourselves with Allied, Brescome Barton and BountyBev, as they have a proven track record of supporting new to market brands, especially in the ready-to-drink canned cocktail space,” says Stephanie Jackson, Vice President, Sales. “NightOwl is the perfect companion for any occasion, enjoyed chilled straight out of the can or pour easy over ice in your favorite glass. We can’t wait to bring the brand to life in these new states, with others on the near horizon in 2024.”

Featuring a line of ready-to-drink espresso martini canned cocktails; The Classic, made with Vodka, and The Original, made with Tequila, NightOwl has recently garnered a variety of top beverage industry accolades and awards, solidifying its position as the most highly decorated canned espresso martini on the market, made with real spirits. Most recently, NightOwl won WSWA’s 2024 ‘Brand Battle’ for the RTD category, securing a spot in the championship at this year’s Access Live in Las Vegas. Other accolades include taking home the Chairman’s Trophy from The Ultimate Spirits Challenge and multiple medals from The San Francisco World Spirits and New York World Wine & Spirits Competition, including Double Gold.

Following consumer trends and preferences, NightOwl has brought tequila to the forefront of the Espresso Martini recipe. Both the vodka and tequila styles contain 12.5% ABV (alcohol by volume), premium real spirits and natural coffee (100mg of caffeine). Available in both single serce and a convenient 4-pack, both NightOwl’s tequila and vodka styles are offered in 200ml cans with an SRP of $19.99 per 4-pack.

For More Information:

https://drinknightowl.com/