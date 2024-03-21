NIKAIDO Oita Mugi Shochu Launches in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — NIKAIDO, the shochu brand credited with inventing 100% barley koji shochu and paving the way for what was once a regional specialty drink to become a treasure enjoyed throughout Japan, announcesthat for the first time, its two core expressions, NIKAIDO Oita Mugi Shochu, and NIKAIDO Kitchom (Aged Oita Mugi Shochu), will be available in the United States.

NIKAIDO is poised to open American consumers’ eyes to the elegance and versatility of this beloved Japanese spirit.

Says 8th generation Nikaido President, Yuichi Nikaido, “I want the world outside of Japan to know Shochu culture which is still kept in Japan today. I have always felt that this is the mission of Nikaido Shuzou, just as the 6th generation of the Nikaido family did, to create easy-drinking barley Shochu in the ‘70s. I have a dream that one day I will see people enjoying their time with their Shochu glass in their hands, no matter their culture.”

What is Shochu – Shochu is Japan’s oldest distilled alcoholic beverage, with the earliest documented mentions of shochu dating from the 1500s. It is also Japan’s most popular spirit, outselling both nihon-shu (sake), and whiskey. With its low ABV (typically under 30%), shochu makes an excellent neat aperitif. It can also be mixed as a cocktail, served with cool water to dilute, or with hot water, to release its complex bouquet, or as chu-hi, a low ABV (typically 3%) refreshing carbonated drink made with shochu, soda water, and lemon, or other fruit juices.

NIKAIDO Oita Mugi Shochu – The first ever 100% barley shochu, using barley koji. The original ‘new style’ shochu that made Oita Mugi Shochu famous throughout Japan.

Profile and Tasting Notes

Product: 100% Barley Shochu

ABV: 24%

Bottle size: 900ml glass bottle

SRP: $20.99

Allocation (first shipment): 600 cases

Brick and mortar distribution: CA, NV

Character: Balanced, smooth and clean tasting while retaining a rich, aromatic and fruity barley heart.

NIKAIDO Kitchom (Aged Oita Mugi Shochu) – The original aged barley shochu from Oita prefecture. NIKAIDO Kitchom is aged for one year in steel tanks, before being bottled in handmade, hand painted glazed clay flasks.

Profile and Tasting Notes

Product: 100% Barley Shochu, aged for one year in steel tanks

ABV: 24%

Bottle size: 720ml glazed clay flask

SRP: $49.99

Allocation (first shipment): 250 cases

Brick and mortar distribution: CA, NV

Character: Balanced, smooth and clean tasting while retaining a richly aromatic long finish.

About NIKAIDO Shochu

The Nikaido family has been brewing and distilling in Oita prefecture, Kyushu, Japan, for eight generations. Founded in Hiji-Machi in 1866 as a nihon-shu brewery, it has remained in the ownership of the Nikaido family ever since.

In 1949, NIKAIDO began to switch production from nihon-shu to shochu, drawing on the family’s generations of experience working with koji, the essential component in the making of nihon-shu and shochu.

Since the 16th century, shochu has been made using rice koji. But in the early 1970s, Mr. Akira Nikaido, the 6th generation president of the NIKAIDO company, began to develop a novel method of making a 100% barley koji, with the aim of creating a shochu with a cleaner, more broadly palatable flavor profile. He predicted that this would make shochu more accessible to the drinking public, and lead to a growth in popularity of the spirit. When combined with vacuum distillation, the resulting liquid was a new, easier-drinking style that preserved delicate floral aromas and subtle vanilla, toasted coconut, and stone-fruit flavor notes.

In 1973, the first 100% mugi (barley) shochu was released to an enthusiastic public. What was once a region-specific spirit soon became the national drink of Japan, and mugi shochu became the style for which Oita prefecture was known. Oita is now the origin of 99.6% of Japan’s mugi shochu.

In March 2024, NIKAIDO Oita Mugi Shochu and NIKAIDO Kitchom Oita Mugi Shochu will be offered to the US market for the first time, with initial distribution in California, and Nevada, and direct-to-consumer through online platforms, with other states to follow soon.

For More Information:

https://nikaidoshuzou.jp/