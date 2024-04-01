Oaklore Distilling Co. Expands Facility to Keep Up With Demand

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Oaklore Distilling Co. in Charlotte, NC is putting the final touches on an expansion that will increase square footage for the burgeoning spirits brand by more than 600 percent.

A newly renovated 6,000 sq. foot building on roughly 1.5 acres — adjacent to the distillery’s current home on the corner of Monroe Road and NC-51 — will house a warehouse, processing, shipping and receiving, kitchen and office space.

Much of that (and more) is squeezed into the existing 1,000 sq. foot building at 11136 Monroe Road and space is incredibly tight, says Oaklore co-founder Matt Simpkins.

“We made a decision in 2023 to expand into distribution, instead of just being a shop on the corner,” Simpkins says. “We brought on Jack Shute as our Head of Sales and Commercial Operations, formerly of Sagamore Spirit and High West, to do that, and well, he did that. Very well.”

Demand for Oaklore spirits is higher than ever, and shows no signs of slowing. Simpkins says Oaklore hopes to be distributed in additional states and locations by Q4 of 2025. Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon and North Carolina Straight Rye Whiskey are now available in more than 60 bars and restaurants, and more than 50 ABC stores across the state. Plans for expanding into new counties will move forward as soon as the new production facility is complete.

“Tom (Bogan, fellow co-founder) and I didn’t expect it to take off quite so quickly,” Simpkins says. “We knew we wanted to have more space to work, but we had no idea it would be an absolute non-negotiable.”

The building next to Oaklore once housed a computer repair shop, a locksmith and perhaps most famously, a barber shop frequented by many in the area for decades. Built in 1952, the renovation is a shining example of adaptive reuse. Simpkins, Bogan, and the Oaklore team say they are honored and excited to work on the revitalization of the property.

“We’re an ‘entrance’ into Matthews, and we take that seriously, working hard to make it a beautiful and engaging gateway,” he says.

Once the renovation is complete in the next month or so, barrels will be moved in for additional aging and eventual processing. In addition, a bottling line will be part of the new facility.

With that brings the opportunity to eventually add tours (by appointment), Simpkins says, and the ability to share behind-the-scenes visits with guests, including how the product moves from barrel to bottle.

The Oaklore team negotiated the purchase of the adjacent property. Kasay Construction is the general contractor on the project.

About Oaklore Distilling Co.

Built on the idea of community, Oaklore Distilling Co. in Charlotte, North Carolina, celebrates great spirits and the stories that come along with them. Born of friendship and passion in 2017, Matt Simpkins, Thomas Bogan and Travis Masters have spent years learning the art of distilling and crafting Oaklore’s signature line of spirits. Oaklore spirits – 100 percent Carolina-born – are created with dedication to the process, ingredients, quality, and presentation. Oaklore Distilling Co. was named No. 1 Distillery by The Charlotte Observer’s Charlotte’s Best in 2023.

For More Information:

https://www.oakloredistilling.com/