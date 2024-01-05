OPTIMIST Launches First Ready-to-Drink Offering with Cali Spritz

Los Angeles, Calif. — OPTIMIST, the Los Angeles-based beverage company known for its award-winning, non-alcoholic distilled botanical spirits, announces today the launch of its first ready-to-drink offering. Almost three years of research and development, sipping and serving OPTIMIST cocktails in some of the best bars and restaurants across the US, has resulted in an RTD collection of four alcohol-free riffs on their favorites, one for each flavor profile in their spirits range, starting with the Cali Spritz. The canned beverages are free from alcohol and refined sugar, certified organic, and created in Los Angeles from premium botanical ingredients.

OPTIMIST’s four original spirits profiles draw inspiration from the varied landscapes of Los Angeles and its environs – salt-sprayed coastlines, verdant canyons, and arid deserts – and the diverse cultures that make the city unique. OPTIMIST’s flavors are unapologetically “LA” and crafted using a complex blend of meticulously sourced and expertly distilled ingredients. These premium spirits set new standards in the then-fledgling category when they launched in January 2021 and were quickly adopted by the mixology community, finding their way onto some of the most coveted back bars and restaurant menus across the country. After nearly three years of crafting complex, crowd-pleasing cocktails with their spirits, the team is now making some of their most popular creations accessible and easy to consume, whatever the occasion or location.

Their first ready-to-drink beverage takes their award-winning Cali Amaro spirit, a citrussy, herbal, woody blend that is reminiscent of a bitter, old-school Amaro but with a contemporary Cali twist, and mixes it into a bittersweet, effervescent, non-alcoholic-spritz-cocktail. Inspired by sunshine, citrus trees, and the bitterness of LA traffic, the Cali Spritz is made with organic botanicals, including orange, pink grapefruit, mandarin, bay laurel, and wormwood, and is best served over ice with a slice of orange. OPTIMIST has always selected their botanical ingredients intentionally for their elegant and multi-faceted flavor profiles and has long recognized the functional properties of the different herbs, fruits, and plants they distill and extract. When developing the recipes for these ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktails, they added extra botanicals recognized for their so-called adaptogenic properties, including ashwagandha and schisandra, both to enhance flavor and amplify the potential for these cocktails to lift stress, enhance moments of connection and enable people to “bring their own buzz” to any occasion.

“Our ready-to-drink collection riffs on the most popular non-alcoholic cocktails we’ve developed in-house and with our on-premises partners over the years,” said co-founder and brand lead Lisa Farr Johnstone. “Our community has consistently asked us to mix drinks for them, creating the perfect catalyst for us to enter the category. The Cali Spritz is the first of four, and with it, we’re excited to meet people wherever they are in their sipping journey.”

The new offering will soon be followed by other twists on the most popular drinks from their repertoire using the remaining three blends, Smokey, Fresh, and Bright, for an OPTIMIST sip to satisfy every palette.

Cali Spritz is now available online and through select retailers and can be purchased in packs of 4 for $22. For more information, visit www.optimistdrinks.com.

