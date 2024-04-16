Pantalones Organic Tequila Partners with Surfrider Foundation, Elevating Sustainability Efforts and Environmental Impact

Already a proud member of 1% For the Planet, Pantalones Organic Tequila continues its dedication to environmental responsibility through eco-friendly practices within the spirits industry. To celebrate Earth Month, Pantalones Organic Tequila is announcing its official partnership with the Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit organization that has been dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves, and beaches for 40 years.

As part of this partnership, Pantalones Organic Tequila will co-host collaborative beach cleanups on the east and west coasts, in addition to the Gulf of Mexico, furthering its commitment to environmental stewardship. These cleanups will engage both employees and their local communities, reinforcing the company’s dedication to preserving our oceans and coastline. In addition to beach cleanups, Pantalones Organic Tequila will serve as the exclusive tequila sponsor for the highly anticipated 2024 One Ocean Gala in Montauk, New York, this summer and will be an official corporate partner of the foundation.

“The Surfrider Foundation is stoked to be partnering with Pantalones super premium organic Tequila to support clean water and healthy beaches,” says Surfrider CEO Dr. Chad Nelsen. “Coastal activism is serious business, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun doing it. Like Pantalones, Surfrider is all about creating a positive ripple effect for our environment and our communities, and making sure it’s for everyone.”

Pantalones Organic Tequila is continuing its sustainability efforts by incorporating innovative materials into its packaging and shipping. The company is partnering with INOArmor®, which utilizes natural silkworm cocoons as padding to create durable and reusable eco-mailers made of compostable materials. While conventional packaging materials and foam contribute significantly to ocean pollution and landfill volume, INOArmor® is on the front lines of modern, eco-friendly solutions and Pantalones Organic Tequila aims to contribute to this growth. Learn more at inoarmor.com

In conjunction with the brand’s distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco, Mexico, Pantalones Organic Tequila is also switching to upcycled agave pallets for shipping, working with BIOPALL by Green Loop. Green Loop is the first company to innovate with eco-solutions using the waste from the tequila industry. The hybrid BIOPALL is a pallet made with 35% agave fiber and 65% wood that is FSC-certified, being managed under an environmentally appropriate supervision that ensures wood production maintains the forest’s biodiversity, productivity and ecological processes. This alternative to traditional pallets not only reduces waste from the tequila manufacturing process but also minimizes tree logging, contributing to a circular economy model. Learn more at biopall.mx

“We believe doing good is part of the fun. We’re honored to be joining forces with 1% For The Planet partner the Surfrider Foundation to further our sustainability efforts. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to protecting our planet’s resources while doing our part within the spirits industry for continuous improvement,” said Persia Tatar, CMO of Pantalones Organic Tequila. “We’re thrilled to use INOArmor packaging for our eco-mailers and partner with Green Loop on their agave upcycling solutions. Together, we aim to raise awareness and drive impactful initiatives that have a positive impact on the environment.”

About Pantalones Organic Tequila

Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, is a line of super premium USDA-certified organic tequila crafted to celebrate having fun, doing good and not taking life too seriously. Pantalones Organic Tequila is an agave-forward tequila that is smooth, flavorful, and great for sipping, shooting or mixing up in your favorite fancy pants cocktail.

The Pantalones Organic Tequila portfolio includes a Blanco, with notes of honey and citrus; Reposado, aged 9 months with hints of sweet fruit and fresh oak and Añejo, aged 15 months with notes of vanilla, butterscotch and maple. Crafted with 100% premium USDA-certified organic agave, Pantalones Tequila is born from the earth, nurtured by the hands of 4th generation agave growers and produced in a certified organic family-owned distillery in Amatitan, Jalisco. Pantalones Tequila is dedicated to creating a positive ripple effect for our earth and communities. As proud members of 1% For the Planet, Pantalones Organic Tequila has directed its do-good mission towards sustainable practices that not only enhance the organic product, but also contribute to fostering a healthier planet for future generations.

For more information, please visit PantalonesTequila.com or follow us on social at @pantalonestequila on Instagram.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s ocean, waves, and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists, and members, with more than 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

