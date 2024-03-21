Pursuit Spirits Announces Release of Double Oaked Bourbon

Pursuit Spirits, the company founded by the creators of the popular Bourbon Pursuit podcast, today announced the upcoming release of Pursuit United Double Oaked Bourbon. This limited release bourbon has undergone a unique secondary oak finishing process to develop a rich, nostalgic flavor reminiscent of historic bourbon styles but with an 108 proof kick.

Working in partnership with InnerStave, Pursuit Spirits has created a bourbon that pays homage to the bottles that collected dust for years with distinct notes of butterscotch and creamy caramel.

“As longtime fans of vintage whiskey, we wanted to craft something truly special that gave a nod to the best bottles we’ve been lucky enough to try over the years,” said Ryan Cecil, Master Blender and Co-Founder of Pursuit Spirits. “This double oaked release encapsulates part of that nostalgic flavor profile but in a modern, premium bourbon experience.”

The double oak finishing process starts with Pursuit United’s signature bourbon blend, which undergoes a lengthy secondary finish using custom 36-month seasoned French oak medium toasted staves. This extra maturation extracts bold oak notes while imparting a deep amber hue and velvety mouthfeel.

A limited number of bottles will be available exclusively at the Pursuit Spirits distillery on Friday, March 15th and Saturday, March 16th from 9am to 5pm each day. Extremely limited quantities will also be distributed to select markets. Pursuit United Double Oaked Bourbon is bottled at 108 proof and has a suggested retail price of $69.99

Pursuit United Double Oaked Bourbon has also been added to the Pursuit United Private Select program, which allows individual retailers and bourbon clubs to hand-pick their own single barrel expressions further finished with a variety of oak stave styles.

Founded in 2018 by the creators of the popular podcast Bourbon Pursuit, Pursuit Spirits is rooted in providing an uncommon whiskey experience, created for those who know good whiskey. Today, Pursuit Spirits offers award-winning small-batch bourbon and rye whiskeys with Pursuit United as well as their single barrel product, Pursuit Series. For more information, please visit pursuitspirits.com.

