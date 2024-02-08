Querido Tequila and Standard Beverage Forge New Path in Kansas Market

KANSAS— Querido Tequila announces a strategic partnership with Standard Beverage, aiming to infuse the Kansas market with a vibrant mix of energy, authenticity, and excitement.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Querido Tequila, symbolizing a blend of dedication to cultural heritage and a progressive vision for the future. The partnership aligns with the brand’s ambitions for expansion and deeper market penetration.

Emilio and Santiago Romo, the brothers behind Querido Tequila, shared their enthusiasm: “Our mission is to revive our family’s tequila legacy. With Standard Beverage’s esteemed family history and a shared ethos of honoring tradition while embracing innovation, we couldn’t find a better partner.”

Querido is set to captivate Kansas with its distinctive tequila expressions: mango, spicy watermelon, and tamarind. These flavors are a homage to the cherished tastes of Mexican flavors, promising a nostalgic yet novel experience for consumers.

Sommer Walker, CEO of Sparrow Imports, Querido’s U.S. partner, stated, “Standard Beverage represents excellence in the distributor landscape of Kansas. We are excited to have them as our partners and look forward to expanding the RBC Family portfolio with them.”

Joe Fairchild, Vice President of Sales for Standard Beverage, commented, “Our legacy since 1949 is to enrich Kansas with premium spirits. Querido Tequila, with its authentic roots and compelling story tied to the Herradura Family, offers us a unique opportunity to connect with consumers on a deeper level.”

Querido Tequila is celebrated for its commitment to eco-friendly practices, collaboration with Trees for the Future, and the sustainable sourcing of agave. As Querido Tequila evolves, it continues to cultivate a brand and lifestyle that resonate with forward-thinking, environmentally conscious consumers.

For More Information:

https://queridotequila.com/