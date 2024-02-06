Raise the Bar at Home With Diageo’s Astral Margarita

Diageo is shaking up the cocktail scene with the launch of the Astral Margarita, the sixth and latest offering in its popular line of ready-to-serve cocktails, The Cocktail Collection. This news arrives on the heels of the Astral Margarita’s recent recognition at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition (2023), where it was awarded a Double Gold medal rating—an accolade achieved by very few spirits entries. The Astral Margarita now joins the ranks of the already acclaimed collection, which includes the Ketel One Espresso Martini, the Ketel One Cosmopolitan, the Bulleit Old Fashioned, the Bulleit Manhattan, and the Tanqueray Negroni. The new serve promises to deliver cocktail fans yet another bartender-quality classic – no mixology skills needed – perfectly timed for escaping the winter doldrums and gearing up for spring cocktailing.

The Astral Margarita promises to swiftly delight hosts, guests, and drinks enthusiasts alike. Instead of being tethered to the bar searching for ingredients and tools, consumers 21+ can now simply open, pour, and serve the popular cocktail at home. Hosting the ultimate Game Day party or springtime soirée is a breeze, with drinks that require minimal preparation and never sacrifice on taste.

Crafted with quality ingredients and precision, this ready-to-serve sensation captures the essence of Astral Tequila, which utilizes a traditional, time-intensive process to achieve a smooth, bright profile with bursts of citrus and notes of agave. The signature serve combines blanco tequila, zesty lime juice, and triple sec, delivering a tasty medley of agave, juicy, tart lime, tangerine, and a soft vanilla finish. Presented in a striking blue bottle adorned with stars that pay homage to its celestial name, the Astral Margarita is a true embodiment of the brand’s ethos, ‘of the stars.’

Recent findings reported by NielsenIQ reveal that there is no slowing the margarita down in popularity. The classic cocktail continues to dominate drinking culture, leading in the on-premise as the number one selling cocktail for 2023, as well as the ready-to-serve cocktail category at large (Nielsen IQ, ending 1/20/24). With the Big Game and a full season of at-home gathering and hosting occasions on the horizon, the Astral Margarita provides another high-quality option for margarita fans to enjoy in multiple sized formats. The beautiful bottle design and premium packaging also make it the perfect choice for a thoughtful host gift.

“We are committed to bringing bartender-quality cocktails straight to our consumers’ fingertips, so hosts can focus on enjoying moments with their guests, worry-free,” explained Nikhil Shah, Brand Director at Diageo. “We are thrilled with reception of The Cocktail Collection so far, and with the margarita’s enduring appeal, it is our hope that we will reach even more cocktail enthusiasts with our newest offering.”

The Astral Margarita is available nationwide in two large sized formats: 350ml (SRP: $13.99) and 750ml (SRP: $25.99), serving four and eight cocktails per glass bottle, respectively, with an average ABV (alcohol by volume) of 20%.

https://www.thecocktailcollection.com/