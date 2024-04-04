RD1 Spirits Adds Seven States to U.S. Distribution

LEXINGTON, Ky.— Award-winning, Lexington-based craft bourbon brand, RD1 Spirits, continues to build its national distribution footprint with expansion into seven states since January 2024 — Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota, Ohio, and South Carolina.

This expansion follows last year’s successful growth, where RD1 grew distribution from its home state of Kentucky to 14 states in the calendar year. In addition to the latest seven states, RD1 distributes to Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

“Our quick growth is a result of consumer demand,” said Mike Tetterton, chief executive officer of RD1 Spirits. “Bourbon enthusiasts throughout the U.S. are hearing about RD1 and asking where they can buy it locally. We’re incredibly proud to introduce RD1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon and our unique wood finishings to more bourbon fans and those looking to explore something new.”

West-Coast Award News

Other first-quarter highlights for the brand include taking home a major award in the 2024 Los Angeles Invitational Wine & Spirits Challenge. RD1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished With French Oak (101 proof) earning Double Gold, 95 points, and Best in Class in the Barrel Finished Bourbon Category.

RD1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon (98 proof) and RD1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Double Finished In Oak and Maple Barrels (99.9 proof) each received Gold honors in the competition.

“Winning our first Best in Class award is incredible,” Tetterton said. “When I look at our awards, what I’m most impressed with is the amount of Golds, Double Golds, and Platinums that each product has earned. Our bourbon portfolio is unique, and there’s something for everyone. I can tell you RD1 is an up-and-coming brand to watch.”

RD1 has earned more than 75 awards for its bourbon portfolio, which launched new packaging and expanded products in the spring of 2023.

About RD1 Spirits

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, RD1 Spirits exists to explore the bourbon frontier. Lexington entrepreneurs founded the company in 2020 to help give life to the stories of Lexington’s bourbon firsts, namely its first federally registered distillery, established in 1865. RD1 is paving its own path, focusing on Kentucky Straight Bourbon and its interaction with various wood finishings in the barrel.

For More Information:

https://rd1spirits.com/