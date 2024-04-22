Revivalist Garden Gin Announces National Distribution Agreement With Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

CHESTER COUNTY, Penn.— Revivalist Garden Gin – the award-winning, all-natural, sustainably produced craft gin infused with unique ethnobotanicals – has signed a national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol.

Revivalist debuted in October of 2023 and is already being recognized as an exceptional, next-gen gin. It was named “Best in Show” by the Craft Spirits Packaging Awards and received Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Craft Gin Distillery” in USA Today 10Best. Revivalist Garden Gin’s national distribution agreement will continue to expand its footprint across the U.S. in 2024.

“Working closely with gin connoisseur Brendan Bartley, a lauded mixologist for acclaimed venues in NYC and beyond, we chose botanicals with purpose,” said Scott Avellino, co-owner of Revivalist Garden Gin. “There has always been a gap in the market for the wellness-oriented consumer. Sure, this is still alcohol, but it’s for the person who enjoys a great cocktail but doesn’t want the additives, sugar and artificial ingredients stealthily hiding in many spirits but not listed on the label. We had those consumers in mind during the planning, distilling and packaging of the product.”

“We’re absolutely ecstatic to increase our portfolio range through our relationship with Southern Glazer’s,” said Brian Thomason, CEO of B.A.R. Brands, the spirits incubator. “With Revivalist Garden Gin, we join a distillery that has had recognition for many years and now even more accolades to add to their trophy case with the new Revivalist Garden Gin. Tapping into Southern Glazer’s vast audience will make this launch unstoppable.”

About Revivalist Garden Gin

Created by Botanery Barn Distilling, Revivalist Garden Gin (SRP $34.99) is an award-winning expression infused with the finest, all-natural, botanicals sourced from around the world to produce an exceptionally balanced gin with softer, subtler notes. The unique ethnobotanicals in Revivalist Garden Gin are inspired by ethnobotanical traditions, the practice of using plants for functional, spiritual and culinary purposes. Ashwagandha brings earthy, herbaceous notes that mingle with a hint of bright lemon from verbena. Rose hips and rose petals add delicate floral notes with undertones of stone fruit sweetness from plum and nuttiness from hemp seed. Woody, savory and fruity notes linger on the palate for a nearly endless finish. This is a gin that appeals to both traditional gin aficionados and new-world spirits explorers. To learn more about Revivalist Garden Gin, visit revivalistgin.com and follow Revivalist Gin on Instagram.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

About B.A.R. Brands

Designed to be a full front-end brand development and launch engine with a leverageable and scalable multi-state deployment/distribution sale support platform and dedicated Brand Ambassadors in all states. For more information visit B.A.R. Brands.

For More Information:

