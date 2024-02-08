Rhum J.M Introduces “L’Atelier des Rhums,” a Trio of Rhums Showcasing the Terroir of Martinique

MARTINIQUE-– Rhum J.M, makers of Rhum Agricole since 1845 and considered to be one of the finest, most iconic rums on the French island of Martinique, is proud to introduce the Atelier Range. The trio of rhums, each uniquely aged between one and three years, were conceptualized and skillfully crafted by Master Blender Karine Lassalle to evoke the aromas she sought for her new releases. Fumée Volcanique (Volcanic Smoke), Épices Créoles (Creole Spice), and Jardin Fruité (Fruit Garden) – SRP $39.99 each – are now available in select markets and nationwide through the brand’s website, https://www.rhumjmusa.com/.

Lassalle’s vision for this range was to identify three characteristics inherently present and specific to the terroir of Rhum J.M, and cleverly highlight them through cask manipulation. The distillery’s on site cooperage allows the opportunity to experiment with different char levels, and when combined with a variety of barrel capacities and wood types and Karine’s expert blending capabilities, the result is three outstanding and completely different rhums.

“Creating the Atelier range was an interesting challenge, one which allowed me to use our agricultural rhums as a canvas and develop new flavors and aromas through experimentation with various toast levels and treatments of oak,” says Karine. “I have been blessed to have the inspiration of the volcano, the rainforest, wild chocolate and spices from our estate, banana fields, tropical flowers, and sugarcane fields that have helped me create these characteristics from our local terroir.”

“L’Atelier des Rhums” includes:

Fumée Volcanique (Volcanic Smoke)

Rhum Agricole aged 12-14 months in bourbon barrels that have received an “extreme” char treatment at the Rhum J.M distillery’s on-site cooperage. On the nose: sweet and captivating with aromas of salted caramel and a powerful smokiness. When stirred, the aromatic profile of Rhum J.M Blanc is ever-present with its aromas of lime, cane flower, honey and a whisper or star anise. On the mouth: remarkable softness is pleasantly contrasted by intense smoky notes and complemented again with honey, star anise, and earthy terroir.

Épices Créoles (Creole Spice)

Rhum Agricole aged a minimum of 3 years in French and American Oak barrels of different capacities and char levels chosen specifically to highlight the inherent spicy quality of the oak. On the nose: delicate aromas of vanilla bean, honey, and warm wood. After agitation, subtle notes of gingerbread appear with cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and ginger being ever-present. Powerful and harmonious, the nose suggests a palate with bold character. On the mouth: cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, pepper, and a whisper of hot pepper.

Jardin Fruité (Fruit Garden)

Rhum Agricole aged for 24 months in French and American Oak barrels of varying char types. On the nose: flamed exotic fruits (banana, pineapple), split vanilla bean, West Indian honey, candied citrus (lemon, orange, grapefruit) and nutmeg. On the mouth: nutmeg, flamed fruit and woody notes with a sweet bitterness of candied citrus. Intense vanilla with a round, unctuous mouthfeel.

About Rhum J.M

Established in 1845 by Jean-Marie Martin, Rhum J.M, for two centuries, has displayed raw talent and artisanship through its portfolio of Rhum Agricole. Known for being the freshest and most sustainable rum on the island, Rhum J.M is made primarily from sugarcane grown in direct proximity to the distillery and the people that work there. From the breezy volcanic sugarcane fields to the humid, salty aging environment to the estate’s mineral spring water used in the rhum, it is the place where Rhum J.M is made that is the signature of its quality. Distillerie de Fonds Préville, where Rhum J.M is produced, in 2023 became the first distillery in the French West Indies to be certified against the Bonsucro Production Standard. The achievement is built on the distillery’s strong sense of corporate social responsibility, and its willingness to continuously question its practices to identify opportunities for evolution.

For More Information:

https://www.rhumjmusa.com/