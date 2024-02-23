RNDC and Edrington Americas Announce National Partnership

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) and Edrington announce their national partnership effective April 1, 2024. Edrington Americas Ultra-Premium portfolio will be exclusive with RNDC in 40 markets across the U.S.

Edrington is best known for their Ultra-Premium portfolio of brands, including The Macallan, Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing single malt category, Naked Malt in the blended malt category, The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky, Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic, Noble Oak bourbon and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey category and No.3 London Dry Gin.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Edrington and continue to share innovative opportunities for growth for their exceptional portfolio of brands,” said Nick Mehall, RNDC President and CEO. “Over the years Edrington has proven to be synonymous with the finest in luxury and as a partner who shares our commitment to consumers, we’re delighted to offer their award-winning spirits nationally. Together, we look forward to elevating Edrington’s brands to new heights and broadening our reach.”

“Over the past several years we have worked hard to grow and evolve Edrington’s Ultra-Premium portfolio of brands. To that end, we believe an enhanced relationship with RNDC offers the best path forward to achieve our vision to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands.” said Paul Ross, President & CEO for Edrington Americas. “We anticipate a smooth transition and are eager to work with the RNDC team to continue expanding the reach of our brands to current and prospective consumers.”

Edrington is a privately owned Scottish business that has been dedicated to crafting Scotch Whisky and other spirits brands of the highest quality since it was formed in Glasgow in 1861. This new partnership with RNDC brings together two businesses with shared values and a heritage of remarkable people to further their respective growth and offer consumers exceptional ultra-premium spirits brands.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC’s national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 39 states across the United States.

About Edrington

Edrington’s vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands.

The Macallan is our central focus, supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing single malt category and Naked Malt in the blended malt category. Our portfolio is completed with Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic, The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky, and Wyoming Whiskey and Noble Oak in the American Whiskey category. Edrington also has a strategic partnership with No.3 London Dry Gin.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,000 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over half employed outside the UK. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements. Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Mexico City, Miami and Orange County.

Edrington’s principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated £343 million to charitable causes since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

For More Information:

https://www.rndc-usa.com/rndc-and-edrington-americas-announce-national-partnership/