RNDC Partnership With Renais Gin: Embracing Terroir and Tradition for the US Market

Renais Spirits proudly announces a major leap in its journey. Renais Gin, a super premium spirit that embodies the essence of terroir and tradition, has secured a significant national distribution agreement within the United States for Spring 2024. This announcement comes as a crowning achievement following the brand’s resounding success in the UK, launched just seven months ago in May 2023.

Renais Gin, the brainchild of co-founders Alex and Emma Watson, has entered into a strategic 5-year distribution partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), one of the most respected names in the US alcoholic beverage industry. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Renais Gin’s expansion, promising to introduce this luxury gin to a wider American audience.

The initial roll-out, planned for spring 2024, will see Renais Gin featured in RNDC’s Regency Portfolio. This move is designed to fast-track the brand’s introduction across multiple states, ensuring Renais Gin becomes a household name for gin connoisseurs in the US.

Alex Watson, Co-Founder and CEO of Renais, shares his enthusiasm: “Our US launch is just the beginning of an exciting journey. The traction we’ve gained in Europe is a solid foundation for exploring the expansive US market for high-end gin. We’re thrilled to collaborate with RNDC, whose reputation and wide reach will undoubtedly elevate Renais’ presence in the United States.”

Echoing these sentiments, Emma Watson adds, “The positive reception from the US has been overwhelming, as my second home I can’t wait to bring Renais to our friends and family across the US.”

Dave Lane, Chief Supplier & Growth Officer at RNDC, comments, “Renais Gin is a unique blend of innovation and tradition, aligning perfectly with our vision at RNDC. We are excited to play a pivotal role in introducing Renais to the American market and are confident in its potential to redefine luxury gin across the nation.”

The burgeoning anticipation for Renais Gin in the US market, fueled by a strong online response, heralds a new era for the young brand. As Renais Gin prepares to enter the US, it stands poised to set a new benchmark in luxury and quality in the gin industry.

About Renais

Renais is the product of two generations of the Watson family and their passion for winemaking in France. Founders Alex Watson and his sister Emma Watson were inspired by childhood trips to their family’s vineyard, Domaine Watson, in France, which their father has operated for more than 30 years; while Alex’s expertise, formed over a decade working in the drinks industry, has informed the product’s production process. The result is a bold and vibrant spirit with a truly incredible story and flavour profile, combining modernity and heritage in a beautiful bottle. Made to be sipped over ice as well as mixing in cocktails, Renais suits stirred-down classics such as the martini, as well as long and refreshing spritzes and of course a G&T; it’s an exciting new addition to any spirits collection. £48, 70cl, 40% ABV, available directly from renais.co.uk, Selfridges, Whisky Exchange.

Presented in a beautiful bottle evocative of luxury perfume brands, with subtle touches of gold, it makes an elegant addition to any back bar.

About Alex Watson

Alex Watson was born in Paris, France, and along with his sister Emma, saw much of his upbringing centred around family trips to Northern France, where his father had planted a family vineyard – Domaine Watson – after falling in love with the region. After spending time working at the winery in France he realised a career in the drinks industry was his calling. Spending just under a decade working with luxury spirit brands he was drawn most to those which were founded on community and heritage. Missing the personal relationship with terroir and the people who go into producing drinks, he was inspired to work alongside his father Chris and sister Emma to create Renais. A luxury spirit which takes inspiration from the heritage and traditions of its region, combining them with an innovative and forward-thinking yet sustainable approach to spirit making. The result is Renais, his family’s love letter to France.

About Domaine Watson

Domaine Watson comprises a handful of small, family-owned vineyards nestled closely together in the rolling limestone upland hills in Northern France. The vineyard is steeped in more than 30 years of tradition and family passion, each one carefully planted to his own plan by Chris Watson during the 1990s. Domaine Watson’s wines completely embody the values and traditions of the land from which they have emerged, the crisp and mineral yet powerful Chablis to the aromatic, earthy, perfumed and distinctive Irancy.

For More Information:

https://www.rndc-usa.com/rndc-partners-with-renais-gin/