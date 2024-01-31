Rolling Fork Launches Heart of Gold Small Batch Rum

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Rolling Fork is kicking off 2024 with the release of its newest small-batch rum, “Heart of Gold.” This blend of four lightly aged rums from Barbados and Jamaica was crafted with cocktails in mind, given its flavor profile, versatile alcohol-by-volume of 50.5% and appealing SRP of $39.99.

“It’s been a while since we released a spirit with cocktail in mind,” said Rolling Fork Co-founder Turner Wathen. “For the last few years, we’ve been focused on sourcing, aging and releasing super-premium, aged, cask-strength rums that are primarily crafted for sipping neat or on a rock. The time was right for us to introduce a rum with more universal appeal – a rum that will make a great Rum Sour, Daiquiri or Gold Rush.”

Rolling Fork, known for innovation and experimentation, approached the creation of Heart of Gold Rum with great precision. One cask of three-to-four year-old, pot- and column-distilled rum from Barbados was selected, along with three Jamaica rums (two pot-still rums, one column-distilled rum) ranging in age from one to four years for blending. Each rum was chosen based on what it brings to the final blend, in terms of aromas and flavors. Each of the rums underwent secondary aging in one of Rolling Fork’s hand-selected bourbon casks. The final blend was proofed to 101-proof to make sure the rum doesn’t overpower in cocktails.

“We think bartenders and consumers are going to love having a new option for rum-based cocktails,” says Rolling Fork Co-founder Jordan Morris. “Heart of Gold has a great balance of citrus and berry fruits and subtle vanilla with a finish of mild baking spice and tasty brown sugar. This is a well-rounded cocktail rum that can hold its own with mixers and create high-quality cocktails at a reasonable price.”

Heart of Gold is available now for wholesale purchase in all Rolling Fork markets.

About Rolling Fork

Rolling Fork Spirits was founded by Turner Wathen and Jordan Morris in 2017 as independent blenders and bottlers of rum. Rolling Fork Spirits offers unique expressions of rums without additives. Located at Starlight Distillery in Borden, Indiana, Rolling Fork uses hand-selected, casks (bourbon, rye, port, cognac and more) and rick house aging to develop unique flavor profiles in the region synonymous with American whiskey. The Rolling Fork portfolio includes Heart of Gold Small Batch Rum, the Lost Cask Collection and Rolling Fork Series. SRPs range from $35 to $299 per 750ml bottle.

Rolling Fork has been recognized in the most prestigious spirits competitions in the U.S., being named “Independent Bottler of the Year” in the 2023 ASCOT Awards, in which they also won Best Rum for their 9-Year Barbados Rum and received a Double Platinum medal. Rolling Fork Lost Cask 17-Year Barbados Rum was named Rum of the Year in the 2023 New Orleans Spirits Competition at Tales of the Cocktail. All Rolling Fork spirits adhere to the motto: No finer spirits can be made.

For More Information:

https://rollingforkrum.com