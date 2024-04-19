Rolling Fork Rum Now Available for Sale Online

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Rolling Fork, the Indiana-based producer of award-winning rums, is expanding availability with a new online sales portal powered by Big Thirst, bringing its highly sought-after rums to consumers in 38 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. with fulfillment provided by a network of retailer partners.

“As a small, independent craft producer, we are thrilled to make our rums available online,” says Rolling Fork Co-Founder Turner Wathen. “While we have distribution in 14 markets, we’re excited to offer an exciting revolving mix of our unique small batch and single-barrel expressions online.”

Six Rolling Fork rums are now available online including:

– New Rolling Fork Heart of Gold Rum- $29.99

– Rolling Fork Small Batch El Salvador Rum – $74.99

– Rolling Fork 10 YO Barbados Single Cask Rum – $84.99

– Rolling Fork 12 YO Brazil Single Cask Rum – $99.00

– Rolling Fork Lost Cask 15 YO Jamaica Rum – $105.00

– Rolling Fork Lost Cask 19 YO Guyana Rum – $179.00

“Some of the most exciting aged rums on the market are available only in small quantities – one or two barrels,” says Rolling Fork Co-Founder Jordan Morris. “Having an online sales portal allows accessibility for more people.”

To celebrate the “grand opening,” Rolling Fork is offering two promotions: free shipping on any order of $110 or higher, and free shipping plus 10% off any order of $300 or more. Regular shipping on orders of one to 12 bottles is $20. Click here to shop.

Rolling Fork also is rolling out a monthly newsletter to keep customers in the loop on new product releases, barrel pick opportunities, in-market tasting events and more. To subscribe, click here.

Rolling Fork partnered with Big Thirst to make its rum available for sale online. “Big Thirst is really easy to work with, especially when it comes to adding new SKUs that will keep customers coming back to see what’s new. This is going to be an excellent way for us to reach more people and gain insights about our consumers,” added Wathen. “It’s also going to be an important new revenue stream that will help us build inventory and grow our business.”

About Rolling Fork

Rolling Fork Spirits was founded by Turner Wathen and Jordan Morris in 2017 as independent blenders and bottlers of rum. Rolling Fork Spirits offers unique expressions of rums without additives. Located at Starlight Distillery in Borden, Indiana, Rolling Fork uses hand-selected casks (bourbon, rye, port, cognac and more) and rickhouse aging that develops unique flavor profiles in aged rums – in the region synonymous with American whiskey.

In the last year, Rolling Fork has been recognized by the most prestigious spirits competitions, including Best Rum at the 2023 New Orleans Spirits Competition, Double Platinum and Independent Bottler of the Year in the 2023 ASCOT Awards (where they also took Best Rum for 9 Year Barbados Rum),

All Rolling Fork spirits adhere to the motto: No finer spirits can be made.

For More Information:

https://rollingforkrum.com/home