Ron Barceló Introduces Barceló Imperial Porto Cask

Ron Barceló is proud to introduce Barceló Imperial Porto Cask into their premium portfolio of Dominican rums from the cane fields of the Dominican Republic to the bottle, Barceló Imperial has a history of prestige and excellence making it one of the most awarded Dominican rums in the world.

Barceló Imperial Porto Cask, part of the exceptional Rare Blends Collection of Barceló rums, is born from the nectar of the finest selection of Dominican sugar cane from Barceló-own cane fields. The result of aging reserve rums in oak barrels with different degrees of toast has allowed extraordinarily prolific spirits which are organoleptically complex to be conceived, giving way to Barceló Imperial Porto Cask.

Once the blend is achieved, the Porto Cask expression is aged in authentic Tawny 10 port wine barrels to provide the complexity and unique flavor that distinguishes this exuberant spirit.

Light and silky in style, Barceló Imperial Porto Cask is an exquisite spirit, born to fascinate the most demanding palates. It is harmony for the senses and a portfolio addition to be celebrated on any occasion.

Barceló Imperial Porto Cask is best enjoyed neat at room temperature or chilled in a short glass. The expression pairs perfectly with fine cigars, aged cheeses, elegant dessert, dark chocolate and selected cuts of red meats.

Established by Spaniard Julían Barceló in the Dominican Republic, Ron Barcelo has remained synonymous with unrivaled rum excellence since 1930. From its inception as Barcelo & Co. to its current iteration as Ron Barcelo SRL, the brand’s commitment to crafting exceptional rums has been unwavering.

Renowned as the fourth-largest rum exporter globally, Ron Barcelo leads the industry with a steadfast commitment to sustainability, achieving carbon neutrality and earning esteemed certifications such as Climate Neutral Now.

For More Information:

https://ronbarcelo.com/en/