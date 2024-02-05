Ron Barceló Unveils Rare Blends

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Ron Barceló is proud to introduce three new expressions, Barceló Imperial Porto Cask, Barceló Imperial Mizunara Cask, and Barceló Imperial Maple Cask, as part of their ultra-premium Rare Blends Collection. This collection is a series of reserves aged for an extended time in barrels from different latitudes to heighten Ron Barceló’s commitment to innovation and sensory experiences. These three unique blends are crafted from the finest cane fields of the Dominican Republic to carry a legacy of prestige and excellence, making it one of the most awarded Dominican rums globally.

“We’re thrilled to bring three new expressions, Barceló Imperial Porto Cask, Barceló Imperial Maple Cask, and Barceló Imperial Mizunara Cask, to our consumers in the US,” said Otto Flores, Brand Ambassador for Ron Barceló. “These expressions are an exhilarating journey of flavors, offering a rare combination of silkiness and complexity. All three expressions are a testament to our commitment to push the boundaries of excellence and innovation in the world of rum.”

The collection of thoughtfully crafted rums offers a sensory journey by fusing scent, taste, and visuals. Each expression sources carefully selected Dominican sugarcane cultivated in a Barceló-owned field following an aging process in oak barrels with varying degrees of toast, yielding an organoleptically complex spirit.

Barceló Imperial Porto Cask, debuting first, undergoes additional aging in authentic Tawny 10 port wine barrels from Portugal, imparting a complexity and unique flavor that defines this exuberant spirit. Light and silky in style, it is an exquisite harmony for the senses, crafted to captivate even the most discerning palates and perfect for any occasion. Each sip offers a profound sensory experience, featuring pronounced aromas of fig, wild fruit jams, English butterscotch, and dried cherries with a persistent wood nose. Best enjoyed neat or chilled in a short glass, Barceló Imperial Porto Cask seamlessly pairs with fine cigars, aged cheeses, elegant desserts, dark chocolate, and selected cuts of red meats.

Barceló Imperial Maple Cask, the second highlight, boasts an exquisite dark amber-brown color with reddish tones reminiscent of the beauty of maple leaves and the unique ochre hue of the stills used in its production. This exceptional liquid presents aromas of melted caramel, plum, vanilla, and maple honey, delivering a rare sensory experience. Crafted through an artisanal distillation process using maple wood, the rum undergoes 8 to 10 years of aging in ex-Bourbon casks, followed by an additional year in maple staves. The result is a rich and nuanced spirit, embodying the essence of carefully selected ingredients and meticulous craftsmanship.

Barceló Imperial Mizunara Cask, the third in this collection, is the result of aging the brand’s prized rums in oak barrels with varying degrees of toast, meticulously selected by Galíndez. Following the blend, Mizunara Cask undergoes further aging in virgin Japanese oak barrels, imparting complexity and a unique flavor profile that distinguishes this exuberant rum, crafted to captivate even the most demanding palates. The liquid showcases an intense amber color with coppery hints and reveals complex vanilla, sandalwood, coconut, and ginger notes, making it a truly exceptional spirit for discerning enthusiasts.

Barceló Imperial Porto Cask will be available at select fine wine and spirits retailers across the United States starting Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at SRP $59.99. Barceló Imperial Maple Cask and Barceló Imperial Mizunara Cask will launch later in 2024.

About Ron Barceló

Established by Spaniard Julían Barceló in the Dominican Republic, Ron Barcelo has upheld a legacy of unrivaled rum excellence since 1930. From its inception as Barcelo & Co. to its current form as Ron Barcelo SRL, the brand’s commitment to crafting exceptional rums has remained steadfast.

Renowned as the fourth-largest rum exporter globally, Ron Barcelo leads the industry with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutrality and earning esteemed certifications such as Climate Neutral Now, Ron Barcelo sets the standard for excellence in the world of rum.

For More Information:

https://ronbarcelo.com/en/