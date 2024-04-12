Royal Salute Announces 21-Year-Old Miami Polo Edition

[April 11th, 2024] Royal Salute, the master of exceptionally aged Scotch whiskey, invites whiskey lovers and cultural appreciators alike to savor a taste of Miami with the latest addition in its iconic Polo Collection; the Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Miami Polo Edition, where every sip encapsulates the glamorous city’s vibrant backdrop.

Royal Salute’s link to polo has been a long and illustrious one, dating back over 15 years, and the newest polo-inspired expression comes endorsed by celebrated player and Royal Salute World Polo Ambassador, Malcolm Borwick. The Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Miami Polo Edition is the sixth edition in its renowned Polo Collection and continues the Scotch whiskey’s ethos of entering new kingdoms by capturing the culture of emblematic polo locations around the world. Celebrating its famed polo clubs and vibrant scene, Miami is a modern-day polo destination and takes the spotlight as the inspiration behind this new blend.

Expertly crafted by Royal Salute’s Master Blender Sandy Hyslop to embrace the essence of Miami’s sun-kissed energy, the new expression presents a first in Royal Salute’s blending history, with a bespoke whiskey finished in a blend of classic first-fill bourbon and first-fill rye casks. The result of this all-American oak cask finish is superbly smooth with vanilla and coconut notes resonant of Miami’s golden beaches, and a subtly spiced finish that captures warm city sunsets.

Commenting on the latest release, Sandy Hyslop said: “Miami is such a dynamic city, so we wanted to craft a blend that would echo this with an exciting new dimension. Selecting the finest first-fill bourbon and rye casks to finish the special formulation of whiskeys aged for a minimum of 21 years allowed us to impart some incredible flavors and emphasize the sweet and spicy notes of the final blend, perfectly nodding to Miami’s vibrant scene.”

Capturing the playful allure of the city, the 21-Year-Old Miami Polo Edition is presented in a striking pink flagon, itself housed in a stunning presentation box adorned with an illustrative design depicting glamorous post-polo match gatherings, set against Miami’s infamous art-deco architecture.

Royal Salute World Polo Ambassador, Malcolm Borwick, commented: “Miami is a special place and somewhere I’ve spent a lot of time, being such an integral stop on the international polo circuit. The city’s cultural energy is electric, and as a contemporary capital of polo, it’s a fitting destination to honor within the Royal Salute Polo Collection. Capturing its dynamism within a high-aged Scotch whiskey is no easy feat, and this new blend will be a perfect dram to enjoy after my next polo match there.”

The Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Miami Polo Edition will be officially unveiled in Palm Beach in April 2024 through a two-day event, including a high-energy polo match at Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, when Malcolm Borwick will take to the field in front of a crowd of over 300 guests for the ‘Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Support of Sentebale’. The event will bring together guests championing the charity’s work supporting vulnerable people and their communities to address issues of health, wealth inequality and climate resilience in Lesotho and Botswana. Royal Salute has been a long-term supporter of the charity which was co-founded in 2006 by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and the Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Miami Polo Edition is available in limited quantities at specialist retailers globally from April 11th, 2024 at an SRP from $250. Follow @royalsalute and visit royalsalute.com to discover more.

About Royal Salute

Royal Salute is an exceptionally crafted and aged blended Scotch whiskey, starting where others end at 21 years old. Created in 1953 to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and the 21-gun salute that honored her, the brand is steeped in tradition and proud of its royal lineage while firmly engaged in the modern world. Royal Salute seamlessly blends traditionalism and modernity with new and innovative expressions that stay true to its rich heritage. As a brand, it celebrates creativity through enchanting partnerships with a diverse selection of creatives in the luxury lifestyle space from artists to fashion designers, inviting new audiences into the wondrous world of Royal Salute. royalsalute.com

About Chivas Brothers

Chivas Brothers is the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whiskey. Its award-winning portfolio features some of the world’s most revered single malt and blended Scotch whiskey brands, including Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet. As the world’s No.2 Scotch whiskey producer which exports to 150 markets globally, Chivas Brothers and its 1,800-strong team are rooted in communities across Scotland and around the globe, sharing a proud history and the ambition to open up to shape the future of whiskey. Chivas Brothers was awarded ‘Scotch Whiskey Producer of the Year’ at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2021 and the 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 International Spirits Challenge. For more information about Chivas Brothers, please visit chivasbrothers.com

About Sentebale

Sentebale works with children and young people and their communities to create sustainable solutions that address issues of health, wealth inequity, and climate resilience in the Southern African countries of Lesotho and Botswana. The organization was founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho and in memory of their late mothers. The name means ‘forget-me-not’ in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in the region. Over the last eighteen years, Sentebale has developed solutions informed by children, their caregivers and the young people the organization serves, to address both systemic issues and individual needs of the moment. This work includes providing and enabling the care of young people living with HIV/AIDS, addressing mental health issues, career exploration and entrepreneurship, critical life skills and advocacy; and offering vocational training and education opportunities. Sentebale’s work has recently expanded into the regeneration of landscapes to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change on the natural resources that communities rely on. To learn more visit sentebale.org