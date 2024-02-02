Simply Spiked Launches Pickup Lime Kits and New Limeade Flavor Line

CHICAGO, Ill.— Simply Spiked, the brand that brought you Simply Spiked Lemonade and Simply Spiked Peach, is now debuting Simply Spiked Limeade, a new flavor line that adds zest to all occasions. The new flavor line offers the perfect pair of flavors that are destined to accompany a juicy date night — including Cherry Limeade, Passion Fruit Limeade, Blackberry Limeade, and Signature Limeade.

To celebrate the release of Simply Spiked Limeade, Simply Spiked is helping 21+ day-one fans get ready for Valentine’s Day with Pickup Limes – a heart-shaped rizz kit you can send to yourself or your crush for only $2.14, the perfect price to celebrate the holiday. Included in the kit are lime candles that feature the perfect pickup lines so your rizz never lacks and date night conversation cards to keep things juicy all night long. Plus, you’ll enjoy a first-taste of the new Simply Spiked Limeade, as each kit will include a rebate to put towards a purchase of Simply Spiked Limeade*. Beginning February 7th at 9:00 AM EST, fans can go to shoppickuplimes.com/ to purchase one of the 50 limited-edition Simply Spiked Pickup Limes kits.

“Simply Spiked Lemonade and Peach have become favorites among our day-one fans, and we’re thrilled to give them a bold new flavor to enjoy with the launch of Limeade,” said Joy Ghosh, vice president of Above Premium Flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “Simply Spiked Limeade is our way of helping fans add a bit more zest to every occasion and our Pickup Limes are the perfect way to make this Valentine’s Day more juicy.”

Crafted by the experts at Simply®, the new Simply Spiked® Limeade is a line of spiked limeades made with 5% real fruit juice that’s squeezed and then concentrated. Simply Spiked Limeade is available in standalone 24 oz single cans and variety 12-packs, including Cherry Limeade, Passion Fruit Limeade, Blackberry Limeade, and Signature Limeade.

Simply Spiked is also partnering with Tinder to put users’ “rizz” to the test with the Rizz Quiz, launching in app on February 1st. Tinder users can take the ‘Rizz Quiz’ to come up with the juiciest pickup line to use on their next match. Fans can also shop for their own Pickup Limes kit at ShopPickUpLimes.com to send to their match!

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets.

*Rebate. Alcohol Purch. Req’d. Must be 21+. 2/09/24 through 2/31/24, or while supplies last. Offer varies by state (full pre-tax price in certain states, 50% price in other states). Void in AL, AR, HI, IN, LA, MN, MO, NC, TX, UT, WV and where prohibited by law. Msg & Data rates may apply. Cannot be combined w/ other offers. See offer for details, including state limits.

https://shoppickuplimes.com/