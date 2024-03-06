SKYY Vodka Debuts SKYY Vodka & Soda Canned Cocktails in the U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y.— SKYY Vodka announces the U.S. arrival of SKYY Vodka & Soda, an effervescent, fresh-tasting premium canned cocktail available in two citrus-led flavors: Lemon & Elderflower, and Lime & Mint, flavors thoughtfully selected to enhance the freshness and flavor of the real SKYY Vodka in the can. These convenient ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails feature key ingredients including real SKYY Vodka, soda, and natural citrus and botanical flavors, and they are gluten-free, vegan and 90 calories per cocktail.

The secret to the elevated taste of SKYY Vodka & Soda is the use of real SKYY Vodka. All SKYY Vodka is quadruple-distilled and triple-filtered for purity, and is made using water enhanced by Pacific Minerals, resulting in even fresher tasting cocktails. In addition, each SKYY Vodka & Soda ready-to-drink beverage is meticulously calibrated to ensure the carbonation is just right. This, combined with the vibrant flavor of fresh citrus zest and hints of aromatic botanicals provides a crisp, refreshingly light and elevated taste.

“Since its inception, SKYY has been dedicated to crafting the most exquisite vodka possible. This commitment extends seamlessly to our carefully curated canned cocktails,” said Mark Watson, Senior Category Director at Campari America. “Just like our Founder, Maurice Kanbar, who spent years developing a proprietary distillation and filtration process to produce the smoothest tasting vodka he could find, we continue to take the necessary steps to perfect our products across the entire SKYY portfolio – from identifying the best tasting flavor combinations, to ensuring the effervescence of the soda in our RTD’s is just right. We’re convinced this attention to detail has been worth the wait, and we’re excited for consumers to taste the difference in our new SKYY Vodka & Soda ready-to-drink cocktails now available in a convenient can.”

Debuting in Lime & Mint and Lemon & Elderflower, SKYY Vodka & Soda is available at select off-premise retailers in California, Florida and Texas, and can be found in convenient 355ml, 4-pack cans with an SRP of $10.99. With an emphasis on convenience and sophistication, consumers can now enjoy SKYY Vodka & Soda ready-to-drink cocktails wherever the day or night takes them. No matter how you choose to enjoy SKYY Vodka & Soda, please enjoy responsibly.

SKYY Vodka & Soda Lemon & Elderflower. Vodka + Soda + Natural Flavors. 4% alc./vol. (8 Proof). 2024 Campari America, New York, NY. Please enjoy responsibly; PER 12 FL. OZ. (355 ML) – AVERAGE ANALYSIS: CALORIES 90, CARBOHYDRATES 4g, FATS 0g, PROTEINS 0g.

SKYY Vodka & Soda Lime & Mint. Vodka + Soda + Natural Flavors. 4% alc./vol. (8 Proof). 2024 Campari America, New York, NY. Please enjoy responsibly; PER 12 FL. OZ. – AVERAGE ANALYSIS: CALORIES 90, CARBOHYDRATES 4g, FATS 0g, PROTEINS 0g.

About SKYY Vodka

SKYY Vodka was born in San Francisco in 1992 and is steeped with the innovative and progressive spirit of California. Conceived by a first-generation American inventor looking to create the world’s smoothest vodka, SKYY revolutionized vodka quality with its proprietary quadruple-distillation and triple-filtration process. Breaking the mold again in 2019, SKYY began making its vodka with water enhanced by minerals, including Pacific Minerals sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area, and filtering through California Limestone for more character and fresher tasting cocktails. Like many things that originate in San Francisco, SKYY’s forward-thinking mindset and inclusive values fueled its growth from a tiny startup into what it is today.

About Campari Group/Campari America

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group’s portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY Vodka, SKYY Infusions, Grand Marnier, Campari, Aperol, Wild Turkey Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey, Russell’s Reserve, The Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG Gin, Cabo Wabo Tequila, Espolón Tequila, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Appleton Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew Rum, Coruba Rum, Ouzo 12, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, Frangelico, Cynar, Averna, Braulio, Cinzano, Mondoro and Jean-Marc XO Vodka. 2024 Campari America. New York, NY. Please enjoy responsibly.

