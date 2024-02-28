Sláinte Irish Whiskey Announces Sponsorship of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Doubt: A Parable on Broadway

Sláinte Irish Whiskey is pleased to announce their sponsorship for the first Broadway revival of Doubt: A Parable produced by Roundabout Theatre Company. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play stars Sláinte Irish Whiskey Co-Founder, Tony Award and SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber.

Preview performances began on Saturday, February 3, 2024 with support from Sláinte Irish Whiskey, who offered tastings at the on-site bar for the guests to enjoy. The play will officially open on Thursday, March 7, 2024 with a limited engagement through Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. Schreiber was previously seen on the Roundabout stage in Betrayal (2000) and Moonlight (1995), along with a Broadway appearance in Glengarry Glen Ross.

Schreiber’s whiskey company first launched in September 2022 and has quickly grown its footprint across the United States, with additional distribution soon to be announced. Sláinte Irish Whiskey is distilled, matured, and bottled in Ireland, and has won multiple awards for its perfectly smooth, balanced drinking experience. Sláinte also donates $1 from every sale of their Smooth Blend bottle to Schreiber’s NGO, BlueCheck Ukraine, which fast-tracks funding to vetted Ukrainian organizations working on the front lines of the relief effort.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with this sponsorship pairing,” said Sláinte Irish Whiskey Co-Founder Richard Davies. “To be able to support Liev in his passion and bring our incredible whiskey to the supporters of Roundabout Theatre Company is a true honor. We fully stand behind everything this company has set out to accomplish and look forward to being a part of this special night.”

About Sláinte Irish Whiskey

Sláinte Irish Whiskey is a smooth, multi award-winning Irish whiskey co-founded by Liev Schreiber and Richard Davies. Aged in American bourbon oak barrels and finished in sherry casks, Sláinte is distilled, matured and bottled in Ireland. Sláinte celebrates life journeys, while sharing moments and events that promote unity and friendship while giving back to those most in need.

About Roundabout Theatre Company

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays and musicals on its five stages: Broadway’s Todd Haimes Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

Roundabout Theatre Company has been working to prioritize and actively incorporate anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion and accountability throughout the institution. Read more about the company’s social justice progress and timeline at edi.roundabouttheatre.org.

Roundabout productions are supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Roundabout’s current & upcoming 2023-2024 productions include: Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor; Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley, directed by Scott Ellis; and Home by Samm-Art Williams, directed by Kenny Leon. The 2024-2025 season includes Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang, directed by Leigh Silverman; The Counter by Meghan Kennedy, directed by David Cromer; English by Sanaz Toossi, directed by Knud Adams; Liberation by Bess Wohl, directed by Whitney White; and The Pirates of Penzance by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, adapted by Rupert Holmes, choreographed by Warren Carlyle, directed by Scott Ellis.

