Sláinte Irish Whiskey Builds on U.S. Footprint With Distribution to Georgia

Sláinte Irish Whiskey announced their distribution to Atlanta and Savannah, two of the most prominent markets in the state of Georgia. This expansion marks just one of Sláinte’s early 2024 triumphs, bringing their signature Smooth Blend to even more consumers across the United States.

Sláinte Irish Whiskey is proud to work with United Distributors to bring their best-selling spirit to Georgia whiskey drinkers. Serving as the largest spirits wholesaler in the state with a rich history that dates back to 1940, United Distributors boasts unparalleled expertise with a deep understanding of the local beverage market.

“We’re delighted to finally bring Sláinte to whiskey lovers in Georgia,” says Richard Davies, Co-Founder of Sláinte Irish Whiskey. “As we continue to work towards our goal of bringing the spirit of Sláinte to consumers nationwide, we couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with United Distributors, a true leader in wholesale alcohol distribution.”

“Our team is pleased to be working with Sláinte Irish Whiskey as they expand their presence into our home state of Georgia, says David Shoulberg. “We recognize their expert craftsmanship and dedication to producing a high-quality Irish Whiskey that brings people together, and we look forward to being a part of their distribution journey.

Founded in September 2022 by actor Liev Schreiber and drinks industry expert Richard Davies, Sláinte Irish Whiskey is a purpose-led brand with a commitment to giving back. Sláinte donates $1 to Schreiber’s NGO, BlueCheck Ukraine, with every sale of their Smooth Blend bottle to help provide efficient, life-saving support to those who need it most.

About United Distributor

United Distributors stands as the largest beverage alcohol wholesaler across both Georgia and Alabama. Operating as a multi-generational family business, they’ve become a key player by working with top liquor brands such as White Claw, Truly, Jack Daniels, Guinness, and others. With an innovative team of sales representatives, United cultivates a diverse product portfolio, leveraging their profound expertise in the beverage industry.

About Sláinte Irish Whiskey

Sláinte Irish Whiskey is a smooth, multi-award-winning Irish whiskey co-founded by Liev Schreiber and Richard Davies. Aged in American bourbon oak barrels and finished in sherry casks, Sláinte is distilled, matured, and bottled in Ireland. Sláinte celebrates life journeys while sharing moments and events that promote unity and friendship while giving back to those most in need.

For More Information:

https://slaintewhiskey.com/