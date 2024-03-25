Southern Star Teams Up With Charlotte FC For Exclusive Release Special Edition Bottle of Double Shot Bourbon Cream

STATESVILLE, N.C.— Southern Star, the award-winning line of bourbons and rye whiskeys from North Carolina-based Southern Distilling Company, is proud to announce the release of a special edition Southern Star Double Shot Bourbon Cream Liqueur bottle in partnership with Charlotte Football Club. Donning the Charlotte FC’s iconic black and blue team colors, the limited-edition collector’s bottle, inspired by the Club’s new “Carolina Kit: Explore”, will be available for purchase exclusively at Southern Distilling Company’s Statesville Tasting Room beginning March 29 while supplies last. Beginning April 13, the special edition bottle, which also features artwork showcasing the diverse landscape of the Carolinas, will be available in North Carolina ABC liquor stores and select South Carolina retailers.

“As the official craft bourbon of Charlotte FC, we are proud to be able to expand our current partnership through this collaboration,” shared Pete Barger, co-founder and CEO of Southern Distilling Company. “Being a North Carolina native, I am excited to cheer on our Queen City team while sipping on a Double Shot cocktail.”

Fans attending Charlotte FC matches can also enjoy Southern Star Double Shot bourbon cream liquor at several locations throughout the stadium. Please visit southerndistillingcompany.com/CharlotteFC for recipes and additional information about the bottle.

“We’re delighted to partner with Southern Distilling Company to bring this specially crafted product to the marketplace in a beautifully designed bottle inspired by our Carolina Kit: Explore,” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue. “Expanding our brand throughout the Carolinas is a strategic priority around the new primary kit, and this collaboration presented a unique way to amplify a great partnership with a strong local brand.”

Southern Star Double Shot is a perfect blend of rich, delicious cream and sweet whiskey, with a hint of espresso-roast coffee. The creamy bourbon liqueur’s profile makes it a versatile option at any gathering or for an evening watching the match at home. Double Shot can be enjoyed chilled, over ice, mixed in a cocktail, stirred into coffee, and even poured over ice cream. Bourbon fans and those who are bourbon-curious can treat themselves to this sweet sip on and off the pitch.

Southern Star Charlotte FC Double Shot Bourbon Cream (30 Proof / 15% ABV) – $27.95 MSRP

Color + Appearance: Smooth and creamy, like grown-up chocolate milk

Nose + Aroma: Mocha sweetness

Palate: Delicious cream and sweet whiskey with a hint of mocha

About Southern Distilling Company

Family-owned and operated by Pete and Vienna Barger, Southern Distilling Company is proudly reigniting North Carolina’s distilling tradition while embracing the innovative future of America’s craft spirits industry. Headquartered in storied Statesville, N.C. – once labeled the “liquor capital of the world” in the 1800s – Southern Distilling Company has grown to become one of the country’s largest privately owned distilleries since being founded in 2013. Today, it offers an innovative range of new-fill barrel production, aged-barrel sales, barrel-warehouse aging and co-packaging for more than 130 brands globally. Rooted in North Carolina’s agricultural community, Southern Distilling Company supports a stringent grain-to-glass sustainability process that sources quality grains from farms within 20 miles of its facility.

Southern Distilling Company also produces its own line of award-winning artisan spirits, including Southern Star Paragon Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Southern Star Standard High-Rye Bourbon Whiskey, Southern Star Double Rye Whiskey, Southern Star Double Shot Bourbon Cream Liqueur and Hunting Creek Bottled-in-Bond Straight Rye Whiskey. Southern Star products are available in more than 18 markets across the U.S. with expanding national distribution. The distillery is open for tours, tastings and craft cocktails, plus hosts public and private events throughout the year.

About Charlotte Football Club

Charlotte Football Club is the Major League Soccer Club in the Carolinas. The Club’s mission is to be a unifying force that is bigger than one city and encourage a sense of belonging through a progressive, collective, and ambitious approach that guides efforts on and off the pitch. CLTFC is committed to driving growth through the sport and community outreach. Charlotte FC is owned by David Tepper and is a part of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, which also includes Bank of America Stadium and the Carolina Panthers.

For More Information:

https://southerndistillingcompany.com/CharlotteFC