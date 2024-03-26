Spirits Connoisseurs in California Will Now Have Access to the Ultra-Premium Terroir-Focused Loco Tequila Through a New Collaboration With ACS Beverage Co.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Loco Tequila, the artisanal crafted spirit honoring the original identity of tequila in El Arenal, Jalisco, has announced its collaboration with ACS Beverage Co. Beginning this month, ACS will oversee and manage allocations of Loco Tequila for restaurants and retailers in California.

Since its inception in 2012, the vision behind Loco Tequila has been steadfast: redefining the paradigm of tequila. The team’s focus on exceptional quality and terroir begins with owning and sustainably farming more than 200 acres of agave fields in El Arenal’s valley region, all within a three-mile radius of Loco Tequila’s home, the historic 200+ year-old Hacienda La Providencia. By combining ancestral production methods with innovative techniques, mature agave piñas (6-8 years old) are harvested and processed with meticulous craftsmanship to yield the most refined, authentic agave spirit available in the market today.

“We are excited to have found the right partner in California to introduce Loco Tequila to fine-spirits connoisseurs,” comments Juan Pablo Torres-Padilla, managing partner of Loco Tequila USA. “We founded Loco Tequila with the ‘crazy’ aspiration to recreate the highest level of purity and quality in agave spirits that has existed in the last 500 years of tequila-making. Through our investment in land, time and team, we endeavor to stand above the profusion of brands in the market today. ACS identifies with the fortitude of our work with both passion and knowledge of the ultra-premium spirits category. This partnership grows out of a shared desire to continue elevating what fine tequila can and should be.”

Launched in 2021, ACS Beverage Co. is led by Founder and CEO Kevin Finkas. The ACS team focuses on bringing independent, artisan distilleries to the forefront through strategic market initiatives and decades’ worth of relationships in the industry. Their initial focus builds on Loco Tequila’s U.S. launch last year in the San Francisco Bay Area, managing limited-production allocations to select key accounts primarily within Northern California.

“With meticulous attention to detail, ACS Beverage Co. handpicks brands that embody the essence of quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity,” says Finkas. “We really felt that Loco Tequila ticked all the boxes that we look for in a partner. The purity of the Loco Tequila expressions, packaging and production process are standouts in the booming tequila segment, and we’re excited to oversee and manage Loco Tequila allocations in California.”

Loco Tequila Creador and Maestro Tequilero Alberto Navarro, who is a world-renowned agave spirits expert and author of “Larousse del Tequila,” utilizes century-old yeasts in his fermentations and intensive distillation techniques in order to produce distinctive tequilas of a singular terroir. By his side is third-generation Maestro Agavero Jose Antonio Sanchez Lopez, who personally oversees every aspect of the agave operations, from planting to entresaque (selective harvesting), to delivery of the mature piñas to the distillery. Essential to the refinement and richness of Loco Tequila is its use of the rare technique of “double jima,” an additional shave done at the distillery which fully exposes the piña’s white flesh and further removes astringent plant matter. An additional quality measure taken includes removal of the cogollo (heart), which eliminates unwanted waxy and bitter components prior to slow cooking in traditional stone ovens.

From the team’s unparalleled quality philosophy, Loco Tequila produces three unique expressions: Loco Blanco ($135), Loco Ámbar ($199) and Loco Puro Corazón ($349). Loco Blanco and Loco Ámbar will be offered to key restaurant and retail locations throughout California via ACS Beverage Co. Due to its extremely limited quantity, Loco Puro Corazón will initially only be available to select accounts. For more information on where to purchase the allocated Loco Tequila expressions, click here: https://loco-tequila.com/where-to-buy/.

About Loco Tequila USA

Born from a passion to showcase Mexico’s history, art and legacy with an exceptional spirit that rescues the original identity of the blue agave, Loco Tequila has redefined the standards of excellence and authenticity for an agave spirit by combining ancestral methods with innovative state-of-the-art production techniques. The home of Loco Tequila is Hacienda La Providencia in El Arenal, Jalisco, an estate rich with tradition and a reputation for superior quality dating back to the 1700s. Loco Tequila owns and sustainably farms over 200 acres of agave within a three-mile radius, expressing the unique terroir encircling Hacienda La Providencia.

