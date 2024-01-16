Suerte Tequila Creates the “Sound” of Tequila With Local Boulder Musician Falcon Punch

BOULDER, Colo.— Suerte Tequila, born in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico, and raised in the foothills of Boulder, Colorado, is collaborating with local DJ, musician, and producer Avery Henderson (aka Falcon Punch) to create the “sound” of tequila. “Run Rabbit Run” debuts on Spotify on January 19 and will prove that Suerte Tequila sounds just as good as it tastes.

“The harmony between tequila and music transcends far beyond party vibes and background ambiance,” says Leslie Maddocks, Suerte’s Director of Marketing. “Tequila and music both have the same effects on the brain. They elicit dopamine, which heightens your joy and senses. We know what Suerte smells like and tastes like, but what if we tried to create what a glass of Suerte Tequila sounds like: fields of agave, Jalisco, Mexico, vibrant flavors. Could we capture that essence through music?”

“We knew if anyone could help us create something sensorial and fun, it would be Falcon Punch,” Leslie continues. “His music is the true definition of good vibes.”

Falcon Punch has headlined internationally, is a three-time performer at the famous

Colorado Red Rocks Amphitheater, and has shared the stage with Griz, Flight Facilities, Cut Copy and many others. His original productions and remixes have garnered critical acclaim and amassed several million streams globally.

“I approached the creation of this song to reflect the way I believe people experience Suerte Tequila,” says Falcon Punch. “We start where tequila starts. Nature. We then move into a softer vibe and lighter groove, capturing that feeling of sipping tequila with intention, enjoying every moment. As the song builds, we crescendo with additional instruments and vocals, creating a more social, euphoric feeling, like when a gathering turns into a party” Falcon Punch continues. “It was a real joy to capture the multitude of how you enjoy and experience Suerte Tequila through a song. The Tequila and brand provided a wonderful palette to create from.”

“We want to create real connections with our drinkers,” says Laurence Spiewak, Suerte’s Co-Founder and President. “It’s why we started Suerte and what inspires us to continue to create really premium, really accessible tequila. But in general, the industry’s gotten a bit serious. We study ingredients, compare tasting notes and highlight our process, but what about the fun? Tequila is fun and we want to inspire consumers to experience and appreciate it on multiple levels. We hope ‘Run Rabbit Run’ will help us in that endeavor.”

About Suerte Tequila

Suerte is Spanish for luck, and was given that name to honor the great fortune in discovering this 100% pure blue weber agave tequila. Born in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico and raised in the foothills of Boulder, Colorado, Suerte has tripled in size in the last three years by staying true to its roots. The Suerte team believes ‘you can make tequila fast, or you can make it right’, which is why their process takes up to 4x longer than the industry average, is among the 1% of brands that use the traditional way of crushing agave with the Tahona two-tone stone, and is committed (along with only 2% of other brands) to a dedicated distillery, ensuring the utmost quality for its products (Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Extra Añejo, Still Strength Blanco, and new line of canned cocktails), process, and people.

With a premium product at an accessible price point, Suerte’s mission has always been, and will always be, creating the most delicious tequila to share with the world. Consumers looking to try Suerte Tequila can purchased online at ShopSuerteTequila.com, and in select stores around the United States.

