Sunshine Punch Announces New Distribution Agreement With Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Sunshine Punch – the ready-to-serve cocktail made from orange, creme, rum and vodka – has signed a distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. First bursting onto shelves in July of 2023, Sunshine Punch aims to continue spreading Sunshine across the U.S. with the expanded retail presence and increased brand visibility garnered by this new partnership.

Sunshine Punch is currently available in more than 36 states and continuing to roll out across the U.S. in 2024. In addition to select retail locations, Sunshine Punch is also available to purchase via ReserveBar.

“We’re so thrilled to be able to expand our footprint through our relationship with Southern Glazer’s,” said Brian Thomason, Co-Founder of Sunshine Punch. “With Sunshine Punch, we’re proud to pour something that transports you to your sunniest memories – and now being able to share this with a wider audience is a dream come true.”

About Sunshine Punch

Sunshine Punch (SRP $24.99) is a ready-to-serve, bottled rum and vodka cocktail with a citrus-flavored creme base. Founded by lifelong friends Brian Thomason and Matt Hemmings, Sunshine Punch is bottled and blended in North Carolina. The multi-spirit beverage was created to be enjoyed with friends and family, wherever you find your sunshine.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

About BAR Brands

Designed to be a full front-end brand development and launch engine with a leverageable and scalable multi-state deployment/distribution support platform and dedicated Nationwide field coverage. For more information visit BAR Brands.

For More Information:

https://sunshinepunch.me/